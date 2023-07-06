Attack on Bhim Army founder: 2 Saharanpur jail warders suspended for ‘manhandling’ 4 accused

Two warders of Saharanpur district jail were on Wednesday (July 5) suspended for alleged manhandling of and misbehaviour with the four jail inmates arrested in connection with the attack on Azad Samaj Party chief and Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Aazad at Deoband, Saharanpur, police officials confirmed on Thursday. the superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district jail had been asked to conduct an enquiry into the incident. (For Representation)

The Saharanpur Police had even lodged an FIR against unidentified jail personnel on the complaint of the families of the four accused Lavish, Vicky and Prashant of Rankhandi village in Saharanpur district and Vikas Kumar of Karnal, Haryana.

Director general (DG), prisons, SN Sabat on Thursday confirmed that two jail warders Naresh Kumar Verma and Karanveer Singh had been placed under suspension with immediate effect on Wednesday.

He said disciplinary action had been recommended against the two warders. Besides, the superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district jail had been asked to conduct an enquiry into the incident.

Another jail official said earlier the two warders were removed from their duties as soon as the jail inmates had alleged manhandling and misbehaviour from them.

He said the four inmates on Monday accused the two warders of the inappropriate act as soon as they were brought to the Saharanpur jail on Sunday (July 2).

The jail officials said the incident was the fallout of the attack on a deputy jailer of Deoband sub-jail as one of the four inmates Lavish was allegedly involved in it while being lodged there sometime in the past.

To recall, Chandra Shekhar was shot at when he was on his way to Saharanpur in an SUV after attending a programme in Deoband on June 28. In the attack, the bullet grazed his waist and his vehicle was damaged.