Two youths assaulted over suspicion of theft, one dies

PRAYAGRAJ: Two youths were assaulted by unidentified people in Beniganj locality here late on Monday night. Police reached the spot on receiving information and found the duo lying critically injured in a lane. They were admitted to SRN hospital where one of them died during treatment. Police suspect that the duo was attacked by some locals after being caught attempting theft.

According to reports, locals spotted two people lying injured in a lane in Beniganj area early on Tuesday morning and called the police. Khuldabad police took the injured to SRN hospital where one of them, identified as Zaheer aka Gappu, 30, died. The injured was identified as Munna 28. Both were residents of Akbarpur area. They had multiple injuries on their bodies, including their heads.

SP city Santosh Kumar Meena and circle officer Shahganj Satyendra Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and carried out investigations. Munna informed the police that they were assaulted by some people late in the night. Further investigation revealed that Zaheer and Munna used to collect and dump debris at construction spots.

SP city Santosh Kumar Meena said early investigations suggested that the two had gone to a locked house in the locality for theft. Some locals caught them and attacked them. Some suspects had been rounded up for questioning in this connection, he added.

Late in the evening, Khuldabad police registered a case against unidentified persons under section 304 (unintentional murder) and other sections of IPC on the complaint of Zaheer’s wife. The kin of Zaheer and Munna staged a protest at Khuldabad crossing, demanding strict action against the accused. Circle officer Satyendra Tiwari reached the spot and pacified them. Tiwari assured the family of harsh action against those involved in the incident.