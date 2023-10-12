Two-month drive to catch stray cattle in U.P. from Nov 1: Minister
Uttar Pradesh will launch a drive to catch stray cattle and place them in cow protection centres from November 1 to December 31. The state government aims to ensure that all destitute cattle are provided with necessary facilities. Over 3 lakh stray cattle are still believed to be roaming freely in the state. The animal husbandry minister also stated that the lumpy skin disease in cattle is under control, with over 1.20 crore vaccine doses administered so far.
A statewide drive to catch destitute cattle and keep them in cow protection centres will be launched in Uttar Pradesh from November 1, said animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh here on Monday. He added that the two-month campaign will last till December 31.
Addressing a press conference, he said protection of the destitute cattle was among the state government’s top priorities. Singh further said the drive would be launched to ensure that all such cattle were brought to cow protection centres where they would get all necessary facilities, including food and water.
Close to 14 lakh stray cattle are already in cow protection centres but more than three lakh are still believed to be roaming free ruining crops besides causing nuisance on roads in cities.
Briefing media persons of the departmental work under his ministry, Singh said 115 MoUs pretraining to the dairy sector had been shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony. A total 1063 MoUs worth ₹13,509 crore had been finalised, he added.
Replying to a question, he claimed the lumpy skin disease in cattle was completely under control in the state. “More than 1.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered to cattle so far,” Singh said.
- Topics
- Uttar Pradesh