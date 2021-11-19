Two-year jail for Aligarh BJP MLA in 22-year-old case

Sitting BJP MLA of Aligarh City Sanjeev Raja was on Thursday sentenced to two years imprisonment for thrashing a traffic police constable in Aligarh 22 years ago.

Additional district judge in Aligarh Manisha (who goes by one name) also slapped a penalty of ₹14,000 on the MLA but granted him bail till the time appeal by him was accepted in the high court.

The case was registered against the MLA for thrashing traffic police constable Shyam Sundar on November 17, 1999 in Aligarh.

Shyam Sundar, deputed at Ganda Nala area of Aligarh, had stopped a driver of vehicle carrying building material from entering into Aligarh city and asked him to go through by-pass but driver moved on in the city area.

As the constable chased the vehicle, the driver told him that the vehicle belonged to Sanjeev Raja who later turned up and along with the driver thrashed the constable.

Sundar lodged a complaint on November 17 at Banna Devi police station in Aligarh where case was registered against Raja and driver of vehicle under sections 147, 332, 353, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code.

The counsel of accused pleaded that it was first crime of Raja, who is presently the MLA from Aligarh city, and was serving the masses thus he should be sentenced with minimum punishment.

When contacted, Raja said he was from BJP, the party that always respects court’s order.

“I will also respect the court’s order. I will appeal before a higher court,” said Raja.

When asked if this conviction will affect his future candidature for assembly elections, he said “I am prepared to face the consequences.”