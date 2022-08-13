Tyagi morcha to launch stir on August 21 against defaming of community
Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha will launch a stir on August 21 against alleged defaming of the entire Tyagi community after the arrest of self-proclaimed BJP leader Srikant Tyagi, who was accused of abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Noida recently.
To note, police had arrested Srikant Tyagi after a video of a society in Noida went viral in social media in which Tyagi was seen using abusive language against a woman who objected his attempt of encroaching upon the open area of the society.
Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, leaders of the morcha said members of Tyagi Samaj from UP, Haryana, Delhi, MP, Uttarakhand will gather at Noida on August 21 and sit on a dharna at Commissionarate of Noida police to protest the high handedness of cops against Srikant Tyagi’s wife and other family members.
Morcha’s Ghaziabad district president Suresh Tyagi said “We have condemned the act of Srikant Tyagi and appropriate action should be taken against him but what police and MP of Noida did can’t be tolerated. He accused police of keeping Tyagi’s wife in police station for over 24 hours and also harassing other family members for no fault of theirs.”
He said Noida MP Mahesh Sharma exaggerated the petty issue indicating a political conspiracy.
He further said Tyagi Samaj had always fought for the country and supported BJP in both Centre and state and never demanded anything in return. But during this unfortunate incident entire Tyagi Samaj was projected as villain.
Morcha’s Muzaffarnagar president Hariom Tyagi held MP Mahesh Sharma responsible for the insult and harassment of the samaj. He accused him of hatching a conspiracy with police to sent some innocent people behind bars and getting a cash reward of ₹25000 declared on Srikant Tyagi’s arrest under Gangster Act.
Meanwhile, members of Tyagi Samaj staged dharna at Mansoorpur police station in Muzaffarnagar on Friday and also burnt an effigy of MP and police in Hapur.
One of the members of Morcha’s 11-member standing committee Kapil Tyagi said many other communities have extended support to their stir.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
