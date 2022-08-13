Tyagi morcha to launch stir on August 21 against defaming of community

Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha will launch a stir on August 21 against alleged defaming of the entire Tyagi community after the arrest of self-proclaimed BJP leader Srikant Tyagi, who was accused of abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Noida recently.

To note, police had arrested Srikant Tyagi after a video of a society in Noida went viral in social media in which Tyagi was seen using abusive language against a woman who objected his attempt of encroaching upon the open area of the society.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, leaders of the morcha said members of Tyagi Samaj from UP, Haryana, Delhi, MP, Uttarakhand will gather at Noida on August 21 and sit on a dharna at Commissionarate of Noida police to protest the high handedness of cops against Srikant Tyagi’s wife and other family members.

Morcha’s Ghaziabad district president Suresh Tyagi said “We have condemned the act of Srikant Tyagi and appropriate action should be taken against him but what police and MP of Noida did can’t be tolerated. He accused police of keeping Tyagi’s wife in police station for over 24 hours and also harassing other family members for no fault of theirs.”

He said Noida MP Mahesh Sharma exaggerated the petty issue indicating a political conspiracy.

He further said Tyagi Samaj had always fought for the country and supported BJP in both Centre and state and never demanded anything in return. But during this unfortunate incident entire Tyagi Samaj was projected as villain.

Morcha’s Muzaffarnagar president Hariom Tyagi held MP Mahesh Sharma responsible for the insult and harassment of the samaj. He accused him of hatching a conspiracy with police to sent some innocent people behind bars and getting a cash reward of ₹25000 declared on Srikant Tyagi’s arrest under Gangster Act.

Meanwhile, members of Tyagi Samaj staged dharna at Mansoorpur police station in Muzaffarnagar on Friday and also burnt an effigy of MP and police in Hapur.

One of the members of Morcha’s 11-member standing committee Kapil Tyagi said many other communities have extended support to their stir.