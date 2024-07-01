UG, professional exam: Last date for LU online application form extended

The Lucknow University (LU) has extended the last date for online application form for undergraduate (UG) and graduate professional programmes ((UG professional programmes)for 2024-25 from June 30 till July 5, LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said on Sunday. Last date for LU online application form extended (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

The entrance exam dates will however remain unchanged. The LU entrance exam for admission to UG courses will be in two shifts from July 11 to 18.

Candidates have to download their admit card by using their login ID given at the time of filling out the admission form.

Admission date for BA and BSc yoga, B Voc and Shastri will be announced soon, Srivastava said. The first shift will be from 10.30 am to 12 noon, the second from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the question paper of each course.

There won’t be any negative marking, each question will be of 2 marks and candidates will get 90 minutes to answer them.

ВСА questions will relate to general knowledge, general english, numerical aptitude, mathematics, computer science and logical reasoning.

D. Pharma question paper will have 50 questions of chemistry and physics (10+2 level) and remaining 50 questions will be from maths and biology (10+2 level) and of which candidates will need to do any one maths or biology.

BFA/BVA: The entrance test will be based on object drawing in pencil with light and shade (practical), memory drawing in pencil (practical), written examination related to art and general awareness. Candidate have to bring pencils and drawing board.

For B El Ed (for colleges only)

Questions will relate to general awareness, history, geography, general science, reasoning and mental ability, education.

B Sc (Ag) (for colleges only): Questions will relate to chemistry, botany, zoology of (10+2 level) mental aptitude and basic knowledge. BJMC (for colleges only) questions will relate to general awareness, history, geography, general science, reasoning and mental ability, education.

BA (NEP) Questions will be from subjects hindi, english, geography, history, civics, psychology, economics (10+2 level). B Com (NEP) and B Com (H) Questions will relate to mental ability, commerce, accounting, commercial math, economics and computers (10+2 level).