UGC elevates CSJMU to category 1

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 10:26 PM IST

Governor Anandiben Patel congratulated Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University for achieving Category 1 status in the UGC evaluation. She said the university’s recent accomplishment of receiving an A+ grade from NAAC, with an outstanding CGPA of 3.57.

LUCKNOW: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has categorised Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, as Category 1. CSJMU is now the second university in the state, following Lucknow University, to achieve this status under UGC regulations, which aim to grant autonomy to high-performing institutions.

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur (Sourced)

The proposal received from CSJMU has been examined, processed and considered by the UGC in its 577th meeting held on February 13, 2024. The university is now eligible for all the benefits as stipulated under Clause 4, i.e., dimensions of autonomy for category-1 universities, of these regulations. However, the university shall inform the commission about the benefits being implemented and its changed status, as applicable, in accordance with Regulation 6 of the UGC [Categorisation of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy] Regulations, 2018.

She said that behind the successes lied the continuous hard work for quality improvement, which enhanced the capabilities of the university. It was only through continuous efforts that the university got a better ranking.

While congratulating the students and teachers, CSJMU vice-chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, said, “It is a matter of great pleasure that CSJMU is now placed as a category 1 university by UGC. This places us in the top 10% of all the universities in India. We are delighted that the hard work of our teachers, students, and administrative staff paid off.”

