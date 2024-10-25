Menu Explore
Umar Ahmed gets bail in two cases but to remain in prison

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 25, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Umar was produced before the special ED court in the Lucknow district court campus in a case related to money laundering under the guard of a large contingent of police force.

Umar Ahmed, son of late mafioso Atiq Ahmed, on Thursday got bail in two cases related to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the kidnapping of a Lucknow-based businessman.

Umar Ahmed along with his advocate (File)
Umar Ahmed along with his advocate (File)

Umar was produced before the special ED court in the Lucknow district court campus in a case related to money laundering under the guard of a large contingent of police force.

He was also produced in the special CBI court in a case related to the kidnapping of Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Agarwal.

In both cases, he got bail from the court. However, Umar will continue to remain in prison due to several other criminal cases lodged against him.

After the hearing, Umar was sent back to Lucknow jail, where he is lodged.

Umar has been lodged in Lucknow district jail since August 2022 after he surrendered in a Lucknow CBI court in connection with his alleged involvement in kidnapping and torturing a Lucknow realtor, Mohit Jaiswal.

After kidnapping the businessman in December 2018, Umar took him to Deoria jail, where Atiq Ahmed was lodged back then.

