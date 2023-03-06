Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Umesh Pal murder: Killing of another accused shows resolve to punish guilty’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 06, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reacted to the encounter of another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case with the deputy chief ministers describing it as a proof of government’s resolve to bring all the guilty to book

Strict action will be taken against remaining criminals too, said UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (For Representation)
“I want to congratulate the police team on this success. These criminals murdered Umesh Pal as well as two police personnel. Today another person named in the murders has been killed in an encounter with the police,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

He said strict action will be taken against remaining criminals too. “We want to assure the people that whether the remaining killers go underground or flee the state and the country, they will be nabbed and punished,” he added.

The other deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the police and the Special Task Force (STF) will soon reach the killers. “These criminals even attacked the police. In retaliatory firing another criminal was killed,” Pathak said.

UP BJP lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, “We had promised that we will destroy the mafia. Today the killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and one of the two security guards Sandeep Nishad was also killed in a police encounter.”

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, “The CM had said that the mafia will be destroyed. Today’s encounter is another proof of it.” Minorities minister Danish Azad Ansari said the rule of law now prevailed in the state and all those who created problems would be brought to book.

