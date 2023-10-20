News / Cities / Lucknow News / Umesh Pal murder: Police get nod to attach properties of absconding accused

Umesh Pal murder: Police get nod to attach properties of absconding accused

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 21, 2023 05:40 AM IST

Those absconding include slain gangster politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s deceased brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab and three assailants Sabir, Armaan and Guddu Muslim

Dhumanganj police have got permission from the Prayagraj district court for attachment of properties of six absconders in the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards earlier this year. Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police guards were killed in February 24 firing by one of Atiq’s sons and henchmen in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police guards were killed in February 24 firing by one of Atiq’s sons and henchmen in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. (For Representation)
Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police guards were killed in February 24 firing by one of Atiq’s sons and henchmen in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. (For Representation)

Those absconding include slain gangster politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s deceased brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab and three assailants Sabir, Armaan and Guddu Muslim carrying reward of 5 lakh each. Now, the police will take action against them under section 83 (attachment of a person absconding) of the CrPC.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per procedure, the police have made announcements warning of attachment at their homes, put up notices at their homes but none of the accused surrendered even after a month following which the police registered another case of contempt of court against them. The police will soon attach the properties of the absconding accused, said a senior police officer confirming the development.

Moreover, a reward of 50,000 had also been announced on Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen. Ashraf’s wife Zainab and sister Ayesha Noori are also wanted in the case for conspiracy and helping the assailants. Earlier, the police had attached properties of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out