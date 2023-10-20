Umesh Pal murder: Police get nod to attach properties of absconding accused

Dhumanganj police have got permission from the Prayagraj district court for attachment of properties of six absconders in the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards earlier this year. Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police guards were killed in February 24 firing by one of Atiq’s sons and henchmen in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police guards were killed in February 24 firing by one of Atiq’s sons and henchmen in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. (For Representation)

Those absconding include slain gangster politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s deceased brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab and three assailants Sabir, Armaan and Guddu Muslim carrying reward of ₹5 lakh each. Now, the police will take action against them under section 83 (attachment of a person absconding) of the CrPC.

As per procedure, the police have made announcements warning of attachment at their homes, put up notices at their homes but none of the accused surrendered even after a month following which the police registered another case of contempt of court against them. The police will soon attach the properties of the absconding accused, said a senior police officer confirming the development.

Moreover, a reward of ₹50,000 had also been announced on Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen. Ashraf’s wife Zainab and sister Ayesha Noori are also wanted in the case for conspiracy and helping the assailants. Earlier, the police had attached properties of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

