Unauthorised wall painting to attract 10,000 fine

A crackdown on unauthorised wall painting and graffiti with a fine of ₹10,000, besides steps against illegal car markets and car-washing establishments are among the measures that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee finalised at its meeting on Sunday. The crackdown that is expected to begin soon is part of the measures to tackle urban challenges, improve cleanliness and enhance civic infrastructure.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “To combat unauthorised wall painting in the city, the executive committee approved strict measures, including a fine of ₹10,000 for offenders and the filing of legal cases. You will agree with us that these illegal wall writings are a big problem for residents. A dedicated helpline will be introduced for public complaints, and ward supervisors will be held accountable for persistent violations.”

The LMC executive committee also decided to take action against shopkeepers carrying out vehicle repairs on roads in Lalbagh and Qaiserbagh. Offenders will face video documentation and challans with 15 additional Enforcement Task Force (ETF) personnel assigned to assist in the effort.

As for illegal car markets and car-washing establishments, compensation and taxes will be collected from violators.

Besides, executive engineers have been tasked with identifying illegal buildings encroaching on drains.

In a bid to improve cleanliness, the LMC executive committee directed immediate inspections of drains and ward cleaning activities. Future contracts with cleaning companies will mandate daily sweeping and officers will be penalised for negligence. The city’s annual drain-cleaning drive is set to begin in March-April 2025.

The municipal corporation will also introduce an offer-based system for allocating parking facilities for small fairs.

The tender process for the Katki fair will be completed two months ahead of the event this year, ensuring better event management.

The LMC is also committed to ending illegal handcart operations by January 15, 2025. Zonal officers will face penalties if such carts are found in their areas.

Construction of a new LMC headquarters will begin on January 14, 2025.

To improve public amenities, the LMC executive committee decided to install CCTV cameras and toilets at Gulalaghat. Two model vending zones will be created and one of them will be inaugurated in Zone-4 on December 26.

Additionally, the municipal corporation approved ₹10 lakh for payment of power bills of municipal schools. The LMC set a target for 100% drinking water supply by March 2025. Non-compliance will result in action against responsible officials.