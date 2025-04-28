Uncertainty looms over Basant Kunj Sector-A plot allotments in Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is considering cancelling the allotment of 272 plots in Sector-A of Basant Kunj Yojana on Hardoi Road, as disputes with farmers continue to stall property registrations and possession handovers. (Pic for representation only)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said a committee is currently evaluating the situation. He clarified that the plots have not been cancelled yet.

“There is no cancellation as of now. However, if Sector-A’s allotments are withdrawn, allottees will receive a refund along with interest,” Kumar said.

In an LDA official letter dated April 2, LDA officials acknowledged that despite repeated efforts, they have been unable to resolve land-related issues with farmers. Allottees, who secured plots through a lottery in 2022, have consistently approached the authority demanding the registration of their properties. However, officials admitted that the dispute has made it impossible to proceed.

“In the review meeting of Basant Kunj Yojana, it was informed that the registration and possession of plots could not be completed due to disputes with farmers,” the letter noted. “Discussions were held with the acquisition section officers, but no solution was found,” it added.

Officials also revealed that the metro authorities are examining portions of the land for future expansion, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing deadlock.

The LDA fears that delays in handing over possession could attract adverse rulings from consumer courts, RERA, and other legal bodies. “Non-registration can seriously damage the LDA’s image and cause financial losses,” an official warned.

LDA had allotted plots of varying sizes, ranging from 70 to 200 square metres, in Sector-A. The sector layout also included provisions for parks and basic amenities. Thousands of applicants had participated in the lottery system in 2022, with the LDA promising early possession to the winners.

However, with no end in sight to the farmer dispute, senior officials have recommended cancelling the allotments and returning the deposited amounts to the allottees along with interest, in a time-bound manner as per the rules.

Sources at LDA allege that several times the LDA officials have tried to contact with the farmers to take the possession of the land.

The uncertainty has left allottees anxious, many of whom had invested their savings in hopes of building homes in the new township. Several allottees are now demanding that LDA issue a clear timeline for either resolving the dispute or initiating refunds.