UNICEF, TYPA to hold photo contest on child rights, parenting

UNICEF and The Youth Photojournalist Association (TYPA) will be jointly organising a photo contest and exhibition on the theme ‘child rights’ on August 19 on the occasion of World Photography Day. UNICEF seminar underway. (HT)

In run up to the event, a seminar ‘Clicks for change for every child’ was jointly organised by UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) and TYPA to protect the rights of children and bring about a change in their lives through photographs.

The role of photojournalists in protecting and ensuring the rights of every child was discussed during the seminar. Amit Mehrotra, programme manager UNICEF UP said that UNICEF is celebrating its 75 years in India this year. He motivated the photojournalists to continue to work with sensitivity and responsibility for children’s issues.

Nipurnh Gupta, communication specialist UNICEF talked about the code of ethics for photojournalists laid down by the Press Council of India, International Federation of Journalists and UNICEF for covering children’s issues.

Giving details about the contest, Sahil Siddiqui, president of TYPA said, “Anyone can participate in the contest by sending entries on the themes- ‘Healthy Environment for Healthy Children’ or ‘Parenting- from childhood to adolescence.’

The photographs being sent for the same should have been clicked from 1 January 2023 to 5 August 2024. The last date for the submission of photographs is August 5. More details of the contest and exhibition would be available at social media pages of The Youth Photojournalist Association.

The issue of climate change was discussed during the seminar. Dr Vijay Agarwal, health officer UNICEF said, “Children are the worst affected by climate change as they are the ones who have the face the consequences for a very long time. Heat wave, air pollution and chemicals like lead etc are the biggest risks to children’s lives.”