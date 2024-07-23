Union Budget 2024 provides blueprint for a self-reliant, developed India: U.P. CM Yogi

Hailing the Union Budget 2024, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the budget presented under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will prove to be all-encompassing, all inclusive, and development-oriented, meeting the hopes, aspirations and resolutions of 140 crore Indians. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team. (HT file)

Earlier in the day, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament. It includes significant allocations for farmers and women’s empowerment. In a media conversation following the presentation of the budget, Yogi said, “The General Budget 2024-25 provides the economic blueprint for fostering an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed) India.”

“It embodies the sacred spirit of Antyodaya and seeks to tap the country’s infinite development potential with a fresh vision of innovation. The budget’s provisions for every section of society are poised to realise the concept of Ram Rajya,” he added.

The CM expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the budget and congratulated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team. He highlighted that the budget includes a provision of ₹1.52 lakh crore for the prosperity of farmers and the agriculture sector and over ₹3 lakh crore for women’s empowerment.

“The greatest beneficiaries will be the people of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state. This is especially significant as Uttar Pradesh has been actively implementing the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme since 2020. With the highest number of farmers residing in Uttar Pradesh, this budget will play a crucial role in their prosperity,” the CM said.

Yogi noted that the budget will act as an economic blueprint to position India as the world’s growth engine and to achieve the vision of a developed India, with the goal of transforming the nation into a five trillion-dollar economy.

“The middle class has received the biggest tax exemption today, addressing a long-standing demand. There will be no tax on income of up to three lakh and other tax slabs also offer substantial relief. The provisions for various sectors—rural poor, farmers, youth, industry, and the MSME sector—will generate numerous jobs,” the CM said.