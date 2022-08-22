Union MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra seeks transfer of plea against his acquittal in 22-year-old murder case
Ajay Kumar Mishra had faced trial for the murder of a youth, Prabhat Gupta, in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000, and the court had acquitted him in 2004 after which the State filed the appeal.
Union minister of state (MoS) for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ has sought the transfer of an appeal against his acquittal in a 2000 murder case from the Lucknow bench to the Allahabad high court.
A bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal, which was hearing the appeal filed by the state in 2004, was informed by Ajay Kumar Mishra’s lawyer that the application for transfer of the case had been moved before the chief justice of the Allahabad high court.
The bench fixed the next hearing on September 6.
Prabhat Gupta, 24, was shot dead in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on January 8, 2000.
Ajay Kumar Mishra and others were named in the FIR in this case.
Ajay Kumar Mishra was acquitted by the court of additional sessions judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, for want of evidence.
The state government appealed against the acquittal in the high court. The family members of the deceased filed a separate revision petition challenging the judgment in the Lucknow bench of the high court.
Ajay Kumar Mishra is the MP from Kheri Lok Sabha seat.
Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted in October last year. Four farmers were mowed down by a vehicle after which two BJP workers and a driver were lynched by a mob. A journalist, too, had died.
