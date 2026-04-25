Unity, youth participation key to growth: Jayant Chaudhary at RLD rally in Meerut

Union minister of state (independent charge) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday stressed organisational strength, social unity and greater youth participation while addressing a party unity rally in Ikri village of the Siwalkhas assembly constituency. Union minister of state (independent charge) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary. (File)

Addressing party workers and supporters, Chaudhary said the RLD’s core objective is to unite farmers, labourers and all sections of society, and bring them into the mainstream of development. He underlined that the party’s strength lies in its grassroots cadre and urged workers to further consolidate the organisation at the village level.

Invoking the ideology of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said the party’s foundation is rooted in the struggle for farmers’ and rural rights. “That struggle remains as relevant today as it was in the past,” he said, calling on the youth to take a leading role in strengthening the organisation and ensuring inclusive participation across communities.

He added that while being part of the government, the RLD is making sustained efforts to ensure welfare schemes reach every village. Development initiatives, he said, are being implemented with a focus on farmers and the common people.

Chaudhary also stressed the need to maintain social harmony, urging people to avoid divisions based on caste and religion. Cooperation and mutual respect, he said, are essential for regional development. He also welcomed the growing participation of women across sectors, noting that their progress in education and other fields is a positive sign for society.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary visited the under-construction Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University in Salawa village of Sardhana in Meerut, where he reviewed the pace and quality of construction work.

He directed officials to ensure timely completion of the project while maintaining high standards so that it can be dedicated to athletes at the earliest.

Vice-chancellor Major General Deep Ahlawat briefed the minister on the project’s progress, saying construction is advancing rapidly and the campus will feature modern sports infrastructure, international-standard training facilities and residential accommodation for athletes.

During the review, Chaudhary emphasised transparency and quality in execution, instructing officials to avoid negligence and strictly adhere to deadlines. He said such institutions would play a key role in promoting sports in the state by providing better training opportunities and a platform for athletes to excel at national and international levels.