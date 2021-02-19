Unnao case: Police say boy sought vengeance as 'girl rejected physical intimacy'
- Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
By Haidar Naqvi
The Unnao Police on Friday said that one of the accused's desire to develop physical intimacy with one of the girls claimed the lives of the two girls and put another in jeopardy. The police have arrested two boys, including a minor, in the case. Three minor girls were found lying unconscious by villagers in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Asoha on Wednesday. While two of them were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is in a critical condition and being treated at a Kanpur hospital.
Inspector-General (IG) Lucknow, Laxmi Singh, said that one of the accused in the case, Vinay Kumar alias Lambu of Pathakpur village, had befriended one of the girls. He carried a bottle of pesticide-laden water to make her unconscious and subsequently rape her.
The two other girls also drank from the bottle. On seeing them unconscious, Vinay and another boy accompanying him dragged them to a mustard field and ran away.
Vinay's family owns a field next to the one owned by one of the girl’s fathers. During the lockdown, Vinay regularly visited the field, so did the girls, to collect fodder. He came closer to one of them and met her frequently. Vinay wanted to develop physical intimacy with the girl but she rejected his overtures regularly, said the police.
“Vinay told the police he had asked for her phone number, proposed to her but she always refused. He was angry with her and sought revenge for his insult,” said Singh.
Also read: Toolkit case - Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi
"On the fateful, day he reached the fields with his friend. He offered the girls some chips. Then the girl he eyed asked for water. He gave her water that was laced with pesticides. Soon, the two other girls also drank from the bottle, he told the police," said Singh.
As the girls complained of vertigo and fell unconscious, Vinay and his friend panicked. They dragged them to their field and ran away.
With the help of villagers, the police learnt about Vinay’s presence in his field at the time the girls were there. The Special Operation Group team picked him up with three others from Pathakpur village. The brothers of the girls were also detained for questioning.
One of the brothers remained a key suspect as he was unable to account for his four-hour-long absence from the village. Both the brothers were released on Thursday night and Friday noon respectively.
Vinay broke down when his location was also found at the field during the time of the commission of the crime and as per some eyewitness account of people who had seen them fleeing the field in a state of panic.
While Vinay is 21 years old, the minor is 15, according to the police. Both accused have been held on charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have also slapped Section 201 against the accused for disappearance of evidence on a complaint of a victim’s father, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav
- The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’
- Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population
- The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring
- A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly
- The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot
- The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs
- The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor's address
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP scales up Suheldev's anniversary celebrations ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn’t get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox