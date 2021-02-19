IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Unnao case: Police say boy sought vengeance as 'girl rejected physical intimacy'
Police personnel investigate the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening near Baburaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. (HT_PRINT)
Police personnel investigate the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening near Baburaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. (HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Unnao case: Police say boy sought vengeance as 'girl rejected physical intimacy'

  • Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST

By Haidar Naqvi

The Unnao Police on Friday said that one of the accused's desire to develop physical intimacy with one of the girls claimed the lives of the two girls and put another in jeopardy. The police have arrested two boys, including a minor, in the case. Three minor girls were found lying unconscious by villagers in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Asoha on Wednesday. While two of them were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is in a critical condition and being treated at a Kanpur hospital.

Inspector-General (IG) Lucknow, Laxmi Singh, said that one of the accused in the case, Vinay Kumar alias Lambu of Pathakpur village, had befriended one of the girls. He carried a bottle of pesticide-laden water to make her unconscious and subsequently rape her.

The two other girls also drank from the bottle. On seeing them unconscious, Vinay and another boy accompanying him dragged them to a mustard field and ran away.

Vinay's family owns a field next to the one owned by one of the girl’s fathers. During the lockdown, Vinay regularly visited the field, so did the girls, to collect fodder. He came closer to one of them and met her frequently. Vinay wanted to develop physical intimacy with the girl but she rejected his overtures regularly, said the police.

“Vinay told the police he had asked for her phone number, proposed to her but she always refused. He was angry with her and sought revenge for his insult,” said Singh.

Also read: Toolkit case - Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi


"On the fateful, day he reached the fields with his friend. He offered the girls some chips. Then the girl he eyed asked for water. He gave her water that was laced with pesticides. Soon, the two other girls also drank from the bottle, he told the police," said Singh.

As the girls complained of vertigo and fell unconscious, Vinay and his friend panicked. They dragged them to their field and ran away.

With the help of villagers, the police learnt about Vinay’s presence in his field at the time the girls were there. The Special Operation Group team picked him up with three others from Pathakpur village. The brothers of the girls were also detained for questioning.

One of the brothers remained a key suspect as he was unable to account for his four-hour-long absence from the village. Both the brothers were released on Thursday night and Friday noon respectively.

Vinay broke down when his location was also found at the field during the time of the commission of the crime and as per some eyewitness account of people who had seen them fleeing the field in a state of panic.

While Vinay is 21 years old, the minor is 15, according to the police. Both accused have been held on charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have also slapped Section 201 against the accused for disappearance of evidence on a complaint of a victim’s father, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
unnao incident uttar pradesh
Close
Governor Anandiben Patel had last month administered the oath of the protem chariman to Manvendra Singh.
Governor Anandiben Patel had last month administered the oath of the protem chariman to Manvendra Singh.
lucknow news

SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The notice served under Rule 143 and signed by Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) Naresh Uttam and Rajpal Kashyap was rejected by presiding officer Suresh Kumar Tripathi, citing rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in Lucknow. (HT Photos/Pankaj Jaiswal)
UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in Lucknow. (HT Photos/Pankaj Jaiswal)
lucknow news

No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
lucknow news

Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST
A former woman disciple and manager of Chinmayanand ashram filed the case alleging that she was held captive, raped, and assaulted for years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence.(Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence.(Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
lucknow news

‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’

By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Meerut
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical experts said aged people with comorbidities or some other kind of illnesses should be given preference for vaccination(REUTERS)
Medical experts said aged people with comorbidities or some other kind of illnesses should be given preference for vaccination(REUTERS)
lucknow news

UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
lucknow news

WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring

By K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
lucknow news

Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
lucknow news

Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of murder and concealment of evidence against unknown persons, and picked up six people for questioning, including two male cousins of the victims
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two PFI operatives are being quizzed by the ATS for their terror links.(HT FILE)
The two PFI operatives are being quizzed by the ATS for their terror links.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot

By Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition, near Baburaha village in Unnao district,(PTI)
Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition, near Baburaha village in Unnao district,(PTI)
lucknow news

Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims

By Haider Naqvi, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15 and 16, were found unconscious in a field in Unnao late on Wednesday. Two of them died soon after, and the third, the oldest, was in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence. (Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence. (Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
lucknow news

UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
lucknow news

'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The farmers union had said the rail roko agitation will be done in a peaceful manner and food with refreshments will be provided to people stranded due to the protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. In picture - Opposition members display placards as they protest during Governor's address.(PTI)
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. In picture - Opposition members display placards as they protest during Governor's address.(PTI)
lucknow news

UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor's address

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Satyanarayan, the priest, and his aides, Jaspal and Vedram Pal, were arrested for murder and gang rape after they handed over a 50-year-old woman’s body to her family claiming she fell into a dry well
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president Amit Shah unveils the statue of Dalit king Raja Suheldev on February 24 this year.(Amit Shah’s official website)
BJP president Amit Shah unveils the statue of Dalit king Raja Suheldev on February 24 this year.(Amit Shah’s official website)
lucknow news

BJP scales up Suheldev's anniversary celebrations ahead of UP panchayat polls

By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn’t get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP