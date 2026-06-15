Unnao priest murder: ₹1 lakh rewarded accused shot dead in police encounter

The main accused in the murder of a Hindu priest in Unnao district was killed in a police encounter early Monday, six days after the killing sparked outrage and protests in the area. Police said the accused, carrying a ₹1 lakh reward, allegedly opened fire on a team attempting to arrest him. Representational image (Sourced)

Israel alias Izrail, 36, was wanted in connection with the June 9 murder of priest Ram Milan Das alias Baba Milan Das Singh, 45, in Bangarmau and had been absconding since the incident, police said.

According to Unnao SP Jai Prakash Singh, police received information around 3:40 am that Israel was near the Tajpur underpass in the Bangarmau area and waiting to meet an associate. Acting on the tip-off, local police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a joint operation and surrounded him.

Police said that when asked to surrender, Israel allegedly opened fire on the team. During the exchange, SOG constable Vikas Bhadauria sustained a gunshot injury, while a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector, averting a serious injury.

The police team retaliated, critically injuring the accused. He was taken to the Bangarmau Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said a .315-bore country-made pistol, two spent cartridges and a knife were recovered from his possession. Investigators claimed the knife used in the murder of the priest was among the recovered items.

The killing of Ram Milan Das had triggered widespread outrage in the district. The priest, who was overseeing the construction of a Shiva temple on his land in Ramnagar village, was allegedly attacked on June 9 after being called to the premises of a local councillor.

According to the FIR lodged by his elder brother Virendra Singh, Israel and his associates allegedly stabbed the priest multiple times with knives. Witnesses told police that the victim attempted to flee towards the main gate of the premises, but the attackers chased and assaulted him before escaping.

Family members have alleged that the priest had faced opposition from some local residents over devotional songs being played on loudspeakers at the under-construction temple. They claimed tensions linked to temple activities and construction work may have contributed to the dispute.

The case was registered against five named accused, Israel, Lalli alias Ajay Gautam, Yameen, Shanu and Mohammad Shafi, along with two unidentified persons.

On June 11, police arrested Mohammad Shafi, Lalli alias Ajay Gautam and Yameen near the Kalyani river bridge while they were allegedly attempting to flee. Israel remained absconding until Monday’s encounter.

Following the development, members of the deceased priest’s family welcomed the police action but demanded the arrest of the remaining accused and a thorough probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the murder.