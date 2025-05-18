Unnecessary power cuts in Lucknow won’t be tolerated: Minister to officials

Amid rising temperatures, Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of the 33/11 kV power substation at CG City under the Raj Bhavan division here to assess power supply management and operational readiness. Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma. (HT file)

Reviewing the substation’s logbook and load panel, Sharma examined the power transformer load and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in line with rising demand. The substation, with a capacity of 2×10 MVA, supplies power to areas, including Yahiyamau, Chhatnagar, Swati City, Ektanagar and Prithvipuram through three public feeders.

Expressing displeasure over repeated shutdowns for maintenance on the same feeder, the minister instructed officials to complete all repair work in a single instance to minimise disruptions. He emphasised that unnecessary power cuts, tripping and low voltage issues in Lucknow would not be tolerated.

Sharma directed officials to swiftly address transformer damage or malfunction, maintain cleanliness around power equipment and promptly resolve power interruptions reported via the 1912 helpline. Non-responsive staff members would face strict action, he warned. Sharma also urged consumers to cooperate in curbing power theft and conserving energy.

The state government, he said, had undertaken extensive upgrades in power infrastructure over the past three years, including the replacement of dilapidated lines, poles and transformers and capacity augmentation under the RDSS scheme and business plan at an investment of ₹24,000-25,000 crore. Senior officials, including executive engineer, SDO and junior engineers, were present during the inspection.