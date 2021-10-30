Unrepaired roads in constituency: SP MLA threatens to resign from UP assembly, sit on protest

The Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj, in UP’s Amethi, has threatened to resign from the legislative assembly and begin a protest against the ‘system’.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital on Saturday, the SP MLA, Rakesh Pratap Singh, said that he would be forced to take this step because the government failed to repair two roads in Amethi despite repeated appeals.

“What is the use of being a public representative when I cannot even ensure that two roads in my constituency are repaired,” said Singh adding, “I will hand in my resignation to the chairman of the legislative assembly and begin my sit-in.” This comes hardly two months before the upcoming assembly elections in UP.

According to Singh, two roads in his constituency were made under PM Gram Sadak Yojana. The roads broke down completely within months of them being made.

“For the last three years I have written to every authority concerned for the repair of these two roads but I have only received assurances and false promises from officials and ministers. No repair work has been done on these roads in this government,” said Singh. “I also raised this issue in the legislative assembly and was assured by the minister concerned that the roads will be repaired within three months. But his assurances were only a lie said on the floor of the House,” he added.

Earlier this month, the MLA also met the district magistrate of Amethi and informed him about the need for repair of the roads. “Both the roads are important routes used by locals. Hundreds of accidents have occurred on them and several people have also lost their lives because of it. If the government cannot repair these roads, I will begin my sit-in from October 31,” said Singh.

The MLA has announced that he will sit in protest at the Gandhi statue in Lucknow’s Hazratganj.