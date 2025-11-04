Unstoppable in UP, bulldozers will now roar against mafia in Bihar too: Yogi

Attacking the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress during a whirlwind election campaign in Bihar on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that bulldozers will roar against the mafia in Bihar too as the action continues unabated in Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Gopalganj, Bihar, on Tuesday. (Sourced)

“Anyway, the dim lantern era in Bihar is replaced by the glow of development,” Yogi said. He warned voters against the opposition RJD-Congress alliance, saying if those who “gobbled up” the fodder for animals came back to power, they would now eat up the ration meant for the poor.

Yogi addressed three rallies -- one each in Samastipur, Lakhisarai, and Gopalganj -- for NDA candidates and also held a roadshow in Darbhanga.

Addressing a gathering in support of NDA candidate and Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai on Tuesday, Yogi attacked the opposition, declaring that the NDA stands for good governance and development, while the RJD and Congress symbolise “jungle raj” and “hooliganism”.

Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar has set a new benchmark in governance and development. “This election is a contest between good governance and jungle raj. Wherever the NDA governs, there is progress and law and order, but the family identity of RJD and Congress is jungle raj and goonda raj,” he remarked.

Yogi said that under the NDA government, Bihar has witnessed remarkable growth in roads, railways, airports, and waterways over the past two decades.

“Today, Bihar’s makhana, vegetables, and other local products are reaching global markets, making both farmers and traders self-reliant,” he added.

Slamming the RJD and Congress for their “misrule”, Yogi said, “The period from 1990 to 2005 was the darkest chapter in Bihar’s history. Dynasty politics and corruption looted development funds, leaving the poor and youth betrayed.”

He said that the NDA restored law and order, ensured the safety of daughters, and created opportunities for the youth, pledging that the return of “jungle raj” will never be allowed in Bihar.

Addressing a gathering in support of BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh in Mohiuddinnagar (Samastipur), Yogi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of looting the poor and devouring fodder meant for animals, saying such parties could never bring prosperity to Bihar.

“The RJD-Congress alliance plunged Bihar into jungle raj and pushed it into an identity crisis by running a kidnapping industry, instigating riots, and orchestrating massacres. Today, they stand hand-in-hand with the mafia. Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer of justice is unstoppable and fearless, and now, Bihar too will take decisive action against the mafia,” he added.

Yogi called upon people to support the idea of renaming Mohiuddinnagar as Mohan Nagar, saying, “Let us move forward with a resolve to erase every trace of slavery. There should be no place for it in our society. That is why we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.”