UP: 10 killed in truck-tractor collision near Mirzapur; 2 injured

Mirzapur superintendent of police (SP), Abhinandan said that the incident took place on GT road when the labourers were returning home in Varanasi at around 1am on Friday
At least 10 people were killed while three others were critically injured when a speeding truck collided with a tractor trolley ferrying labourers on Prayagraj-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
