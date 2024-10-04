UP: 10 killed in truck-tractor collision near Mirzapur; 2 injured

At least 10 people were killed while three others were critically injured when a speeding truck collided with a tractor trolley ferrying labourers on Prayagraj-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The speeding truck collided with the tractor trolley from behind near Kacchwa on the highway. (Representative file photo)

Mirzapur superintendent of police (SP), Abhinandan said that the incident took place on GT road when the labourers were returning home in Varanasi at around 1am on Friday.

Also Read: Paud helicopter crash caused by weather change, poor visibility: Report

He said the speeding truck collided with the tractor trolley from behind near Kacchwa on the highway.

All the deceased persons were identified barring one whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital where their condition is stated to be stable while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.