Kanpur , A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his classmate to death at a wedding venue here for failing to return ₹500 he had borrowed a couple of months ago, police said on Tuesday. UP: 16-year-old in Kanpur stabs schoolmate to death for not returning ₹500 he borrowed

The incident took place at Vimla Garden in Kanpur's Dehat area on Monday night.

Both the accused and the deceased were Class 10 students who went to the same school, according to a police officer.

Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the accused minor confronted the deceased boy, identified as Satyam Nishad , near the DJ area at the wedding venue. Satyam sought more time to repay the money, till April 2, which angered the lender.

"In a sudden burst of rage, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife brought for cutting vegetables and stabbed Satyam multiple times in the abdomen. Satyam collapsed on the spot, causing panic at the venue. He was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead," SP Pandey said.

Police have detained several persons for questioning.

The accused minor tried to flee but was chased and caught by villagers, who handed him over to the police.

Circle Officer Priya Singh said the detained minor gave conflicting reasons during questioning, citing both a money dispute and a disagreement over a mobile phone.

"A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family members. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem. Forensic teams have inspected the scene," she said.

Family members said tension had been building over the loan.

Satyam's mother Manju Nishad said her son had been under pressure to repay the money and had an argument with the accused days ago.

The incident has shocked the village.

"I treated him like my own son. He killed my child over such a small matter," said Chhaviram Nishad, the father of the deceased.

The wedding ceremony continued under police presence after the situation was brought under control.

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