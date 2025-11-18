Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
UP: 3 killed, 25 injured as bus overturns on Agra e-way near Kanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 10:51 pm IST

A bus overturning in Kanpur killed three, including a child, and injured 25. Causes may include overspeed and driver fatigue; investigation ongoing.

Three people, including a child, were killed and 25 others injured when a double-decker bus overturned in Kanpur’s Araul area under Bilhaur tehsil in Uttar Pradesh early on Tuesday, police said. The mishap occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when the bus was travelling to Bihar’s Siwan district from Delhi, they added.

Preliminary investigations suggest overspeed and driver’s fatigue as the main causes for the accident. (For Representation)
The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 35, his son Ankit, 8, and Sohail, 30. Ankit’s mother Seema Kumari, who sustained severe injuries including the loss of a leg, was being treated at LLR hospital in Kanpur, police said.

ACP, Bilhaur, Manjay Singh said, “All injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The police are also investigating the reasons behind the accident.”

As per reports, most passengers were from various districts of Bihar and were asleep at the time of the accident. Local residents and drivers of vehicles following behind rushed to help those trapped inside the overturned bus.

Police and highway patrol teams arrived promptly. The injured were taken to hospital in Araul. Eight were discharged after first aid, four admitted locally, and 15 with serious injuries were referred to LLR hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest overspeed and driver’s fatigue as the main causes. The accident affected traffic on the expressway for nearly two hours. This is the third major accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in the past one month.

