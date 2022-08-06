U.P.: AC bus service launched between Banda and Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Saturday launched an air-conditioned (AC) bus service between Banda in Bundelkhand to Ayodhya via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj as part of state government’s bid to link all important religious places to bus service.
The corporation has started two AC Janrath buses on the route scheduling departure from Banda at 8.30 in the morning and reaching Ayodhya at 7.30 in the evening. The bus from Ayodhya will depart at 8.30 in the morning and reach Banda via Prayagraj and Chitrakoot at 7.30 in the evening.
“As directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we have provided an AC bus service for the people of Bundelkhand,” minister of state for transport (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh said, adding, “There was no bus service available to people to travel to Ayodhya and Prayagraj.”
He pointed out that a lot of devotees visited from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot and vice-a-versa and the launch of the new bus service, he added, would make their trips easier and more comfortable. “The state government intends to link all the religious places in the state to bus service,” Singh said.
PMC to intervene in construction of roads at Wagholi
Members of the Wagholi Housing Society Association on Thursday met PMC's additional commissioner, Kunal Khemnar over road issue, after which Khemnar decided to intervene. According to the nearly 10,000 residents of Phulmala road and Bakori area in Wagholi, the zilla parishad (ZP) constructed an eight-metre road instead of the proposed 20-metre road. As Wagholi comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation, the residents asked the civic body to intervene and solve the problem.
All districts in Maharashtra report excess or normal rainfall: IMD
As monsoon again becomes rigorous over the state, all districts in Maharashtra are reporting either normal or excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, until Friday, Sangli district which was consistently showing a deficiency of rainfall has now moved to normal. Out of the five districts that have reported the most excess rainfall this monsoon, four are from drought-prone Marathwada.
Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials
After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test. Education department, assistant project officer, Navnath Bhavari said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.
Six districts in Maharashtra show gradual rise in weekly Covid positivity rate
Although Pune district has the highest weekly positivity rate in the state, there are six other districts that are showing an upward trend, said officials. These districts include Gondia, Sangli, Dhule, Gondia, Nanded, Nagpur and Bhandara. Till August 2, Pune reported a weekly positivity rate of 14.45 per cent which has seen a gradual decrease over the past few weeks. The state weekly positivity rate is 5.35 per cent.
