U.P.: AC bus service launched between Banda and Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Saturday launched an air-conditioned (AC) bus service between Banda in Bundelkhand to Ayodhya via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj as part of state government’s bid to link all important religious places to bus service.

The corporation has started two AC Janrath buses on the route scheduling departure from Banda at 8.30 in the morning and reaching Ayodhya at 7.30 in the evening. The bus from Ayodhya will depart at 8.30 in the morning and reach Banda via Prayagraj and Chitrakoot at 7.30 in the evening.

“As directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we have provided an AC bus service for the people of Bundelkhand,” minister of state for transport (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh said, adding, “There was no bus service available to people to travel to Ayodhya and Prayagraj.”

He pointed out that a lot of devotees visited from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot and vice-a-versa and the launch of the new bus service, he added, would make their trips easier and more comfortable. “The state government intends to link all the religious places in the state to bus service,” Singh said.