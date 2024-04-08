UP agricultural council issues vital summer crop, livestock guidelines

The UP council of agricultural research has issued a series of warnings and instructions in light of the weather predictions for the early onset of summer and its potential impact on crop yields. The first three weeks of April are anticipated to usher in higher average temperatures, with predominantly dry conditions and the possibility of light rainfall in isolated areas. For Representation only: A woman walks under an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching heat (PTI File)

The council has provided organic preservation tips for crops, offering farmers easy and non-chemical solutions. For instance, mixing crushed neem with grains can effectively reduce storage pests. Additionally, the council strictly prohibits the use of stubble remains and burning crop residue.

Regarding the moong crop, cultivated across Uttar Pradesh, the advisory recommends immediate action upon observing symptoms of yellow nose disease in urad/moong crops. Affected plants should be carefully uprooted and destroyed. Furthermore, the advisory highlights the heightened prevalence of viral diseases in vegetable crops, particularly tomatoes and chillies.

In the realm of fish and poultry farming, scientists at the State Council for Agricultural Research emphasise the essentiality of vaccinating against foot-in-mouth disease and goat plague, as these diseases can be fatal for certain farm animals. Vaccinations are available free of charge at government veterinary clinics. Additionally, with surface water temperatures rising, meticulous attention to fishpond management is imperative, maintaining a water depth of at least 5 to 6 feet.