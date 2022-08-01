U.P.: AMU conducts entrance test for various courses
A total of 7,776 candidates out of total 9,711 appeared in the entrance test for admission to B Tech/ B Arch courses of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in six cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar and Kozhikode from 10am to 1pm on Sunday (July 31).
According to the controller of examination, 6,467 students, including 5,173 males and 1,294 females, had applied to appear in the entrance test at 11 AMU locations at Aligarh centre. The university also conducted the entrance tests for admissions to BA-LLB and B Ed courses from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday at 14 centres in three cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata and Kozhikode.
“Of the 4,202 applicants of the BA-LLB course, 3,665 candidates, including 2,176 males and 1,489, females took the test at the Aligarh centre which also hosted 2,733 candidates, including 1,053 males and 1,680 females, for B Ed entrance. The university had received 3,821 admission applications for the B Ed test,” said a university notification.
Vice chancellor, AMU, Prof Tariq Mansoor along with other university officials visited various entrance test centres on the university campus. He appreciated the role of faculty members and other functionaries in conducting the test in a peaceful and orderly manner and extended gratitude to the district administration for providing the required support.
Senior AMU teachers were deputed as observers at various AMU centres and as overall in-charges at the centres outside Aligarh. NSS volunteers and AMU staff organised camps to host the candidates and their parents.
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
