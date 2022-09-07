UP: Anomalies spotted in many Lucknow hospitals, one shut down

A day after a massive fire in a city hotel led to four deaths, the health department team spotted several anomalies in several private hospitals during a drive to check fire-fighting equipment on Tuesday.

The authorities ordered closure of one hospital as it didn’t have mandatory registration with the office of chief medical officer (CMO). The health department inspection team included Dr Milind Wardhan, Dr AP Singh.

On Monday, the CMO Dr Manoj Agarwal had issued notices to all private hospitals asking them to ensure that they had proper fire-fighting equipment, a fire exit plan and other safety measures in place.

“A private hospital in Dubagga was ordered to shut down services immediately for lack of mandatory registration. At another hospital due date for refilling the fire extinguisher was over and the hospital administration was ordered to get it checked and refilled,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, CMO office spokesperson.

The drive will continue and different teams will be deployed in different areas to scan safety measures at each hospital, according to the press statement issued by the CMO office.