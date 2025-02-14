Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P.: Another accused in 120 cr AKTU fraud held

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 14, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Cybercrime police arrested Mohammad Chand in a ₹120 crore fraud at AKTU, involving impersonation and bank transfers to a Gujarat company.

Cybercrime police here on Thursday arrested another accused in last year’s 120 crore fraud at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here.

In June 2024, a gang of cyber frauds procured an offer letter required for transfer of above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore from a public sector’s branch manager and got a bank account opened while impersonating as authorised signatory of AKTU. (For Representation)
In June 2024, a gang of cyber frauds procured an offer letter required for transfer of above 100 crore from a public sector’s branch manager and got a bank account opened while impersonating as authorised signatory of AKTU. (For Representation)

Giving this information, inspector-in-charge, cyber police station, Lucknow, Brijesh Kumar Yadav said the accused was identified as Mohammad Chand alias Sunny Johnson of Behta, Lucknow.

In June 2024, a gang of cyber frauds procured an offer letter required for transfer of above 100 crore from a public sector’s branch manager Anuj Kumar Saxena and got a bank account opened while impersonating as authorised signatory of AKTU.

They then procured cheque books and transferred the money into a Gujarat-based company’s bank account. A complaint was given by bank manager Anuj Kumar Saxena after which an FIR was lodged and over seven people were arrested then. The police had also recovered 119 crore from the accused by halting the payment process through the banks.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On