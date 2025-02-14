U.P.: Another accused in 120 cr AKTU fraud held

Cybercrime police here on Thursday arrested another accused in last year’s ₹120 crore fraud at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here. In June 2024, a gang of cyber frauds procured an offer letter required for transfer of above ₹ 100 crore from a public sector’s branch manager and got a bank account opened while impersonating as authorised signatory of AKTU. (For Representation)

Giving this information, inspector-in-charge, cyber police station, Lucknow, Brijesh Kumar Yadav said the accused was identified as Mohammad Chand alias Sunny Johnson of Behta, Lucknow.

In June 2024, a gang of cyber frauds procured an offer letter required for transfer of above ₹100 crore from a public sector’s branch manager Anuj Kumar Saxena and got a bank account opened while impersonating as authorised signatory of AKTU.

They then procured cheque books and transferred the money into a Gujarat-based company’s bank account. A complaint was given by bank manager Anuj Kumar Saxena after which an FIR was lodged and over seven people were arrested then. The police had also recovered ₹119 crore from the accused by halting the payment process through the banks.