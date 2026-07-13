UP approves ₹2.19 crore for four anti-drone systems to strengthen VVIP security

: The Uttar Pradesh government approved a budget of ₹2,19,65,200 for the purchase of four anti-drone guns with detection systems for the state police to strengthen security during the visits of Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) and other protected dignitaries, senior home department officials confirmed It has also made the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters responsible for any financial irregularity or audit objection arising from the procurement. (For representation only)

The home (Police) department issued the administrative and financial sanction through a government order dated July 8, 2026, after receiving a proposal from the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters. The order was issued by special secretary Avanish Kumar.

According to the government order, the four anti-drone systems are being procured to ensure stronger security arrangements during the arrival and movement of VVIPs and other distinguished guests in the state. The sanctioned amount of ₹2.19 crore will be released from the 2026–27 financial year’s budget under the security branch head for machinery, equipment and instruments.

The government has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters and Security Headquarters to complete the procurement in accordance with the state’s procurement policy for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and all applicable financial rules. The purchase will also require approval from the competent authority and must comply with the Uttar Pradesh Procurement Manual and relevant government orders.

The order sets out several conditions to ensure financial discipline and transparency. Police headquarters has been instructed to confirm that no previous sanction has been issued for the same equipment before withdrawing the funds. The money can be drawn only after the prescribed procurement process has been completed.

The government has also made the police fully responsible for deciding the make, model, specifications and quantity of the systems based on operational requirements. It has directed the department to ensure that the equipment meets the required standards of quality, usefulness and suitability before finalizing the purchase.

The order further states that the procurement must remain within the sanctioned amount and no deviation will be allowed. Any savings from the purchase cannot be used to buy any other equipment or service without fresh government approval.

It also directs the police to comply with the financial instructions issued by the Finance (Budget) Department on March 28, 2026, and to ensure that the expenditure is booked under the correct accounting head. The government has fixed March 31, 2027, as the deadline for utilising the sanctioned funds. It has also made the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters responsible for any financial irregularity or audit objection arising from the procurement.