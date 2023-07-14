U.P. assembly’s front office, corridors set for a facelift

Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) legislative assembly, housed in nearly 100-year-old Vidhan Bhawan building, is all set for a facelift with modern front office, corridors with LED display screens and touch screen kiosks. After going paperless using the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), this is another major initiative taken by the state’s legislative assembly. Besides the front desk renovation, the new-look corridors will give a ‘digital experience’ to visitors over the coming weeks. (For Representation)

Besides the front desk renovation, the new-look corridors will give a ‘digital experience’ to visitors over the coming weeks. After entering through the main Vidhan Bhawan gate, opposite the Lok Bhawan building, a touch screen kiosk that is being installed there will provide them with the information that is required for the purpose.

“The renovation of the front desk and the corridors of the state legislative assembly is being carried out at the behest of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The LED screens will display achievements of the state government and the legislative assembly. The touch screen kiosk will provide information about all the present and former members,” said Satish Mahana, the speaker of the state’s legislative assembly.

“We are hoping that the modernisation work of the front desk and the corridors will end ahead of the assembly’s monsoon session,” he said.

Mahana said a new video conferencing room adjoining his office has been set up to enable the chief minister and other leaders to connect with the members. Other reforms carried out include the proposed new rule book that may be put in place after approval of the state legislative assembly during the monsoon session.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on February 19, 2023, inaugurated a digital gallery that gives visitors a virtual helicopter ride to all the important places linked to freedom struggle or the religious towns of the state.

THE HISTORY OF U.P. VIDHAN BHAWAN

The then Governor Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler had laid the foundation stone of the grand Vidhan Bhawan building on December 15, 1922.

It was inaugurated on February 21, 1928. A sum of ₹21 lakh was sanctioned for the Vidhan Bhawan building, which is regarded as a fine example of the Indo-European architectural craftsmanship.

The state legislature began functioning as the Legislative Council of Northwestern Provinces and Oudh on 5th January 1887, with nine nominated members. The first meeting of the legislative council presided over by the then governor was held in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on January 8, 1887.

The legislative council was given more powers in 1892 and the members got the right to ask questions. In 1902 the state was named United Provinces of Agra and Awadh. In 1909 the Indian Council Act was amended to increase the number of members to 50 and their tenure was fixed at three years. A provision for indirect election of members was made and they were given the right to put up supplementary questions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON