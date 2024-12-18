UP assembly: Speaker asks govt to probe into Vidhayak Nidhi project delays

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday expressed strong concerns over the delay in implementing projects funded by Vidhayak Nidhi (legislators’ fund) and asked the state government to take action against officials responsible for the delay. The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party member Hriday Narayan Singh Patel (HT Photo)

During the question hour in the assembly, Mahana directed parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna to issue clear guidelines and set a time limit for the use of Vidhayak Nidhi funds.

He stressed that if a project funded by Vidhayak Nidhi is not completed within 1.5 years, the concerned officer should be asked to explain. “These funds cannot be delayed for 1.5 to 2 years. These projects should be prioritised,” Mahana asserted.

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party member Hriday Narayan Singh Patel, who highlighted that officers had provided incorrect timelines for replacing faulty transformers in urban and rural areas. Patel pointed out that despite releasing Vidhayak Nidhi funds for the replacement of many transformers a year ago, only two projects had been completed, while others remained pending.

Patel also brought attention to discrepancies in the cost estimates for transformers supplied through Uttar Pradesh power corporation limited and Vidhayak Nidhi. Mahana called for an inquiry into the differing estimates and demanded accountability for those responsible for providing inaccurate figures.

Each year, an amount of five crore rupees is released in two instalments. If the legislators do not spend the funds during that financial year, the remaining amount is carried forward to the next financial year.