Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP assembly: Speaker asks govt to probe into Vidhayak Nidhi project delays

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 18, 2024 09:39 PM IST

Patel pointed out that despite releasing Vidhayak Nidhi funds for the replacement of many transformers a year ago, only two projects had been completed, while others remained pending.

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday expressed strong concerns over the delay in implementing projects funded by Vidhayak Nidhi (legislators’ fund) and asked the state government to take action against officials responsible for the delay.

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party member Hriday Narayan Singh Patel (HT Photo)
The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party member Hriday Narayan Singh Patel (HT Photo)

During the question hour in the assembly, Mahana directed parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna to issue clear guidelines and set a time limit for the use of Vidhayak Nidhi funds.

He stressed that if a project funded by Vidhayak Nidhi is not completed within 1.5 years, the concerned officer should be asked to explain. “These funds cannot be delayed for 1.5 to 2 years. These projects should be prioritised,” Mahana asserted.

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party member Hriday Narayan Singh Patel, who highlighted that officers had provided incorrect timelines for replacing faulty transformers in urban and rural areas. Patel pointed out that despite releasing Vidhayak Nidhi funds for the replacement of many transformers a year ago, only two projects had been completed, while others remained pending.

Patel also brought attention to discrepancies in the cost estimates for transformers supplied through Uttar Pradesh power corporation limited and Vidhayak Nidhi. Mahana called for an inquiry into the differing estimates and demanded accountability for those responsible for providing inaccurate figures.

Each year, an amount of five crore rupees is released in two instalments. If the legislators do not spend the funds during that financial year, the remaining amount is carried forward to the next financial year.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On