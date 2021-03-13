UP ATS arrest 2 Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the country and were engaged in anti-national activities.
According to an official statement by ATS, arrested accused Tanveer and his father Omar Mohammad Usmani showed themselves as Indian citizens on the basis of forged and fraudulent documents.
"Received significant intelligence inputs that a person resident of Bangladesh was illegally staying in the country and has been engaged in antagonistic activities. It was proved that a person named Tanveer was living in Saharanpur along with other colleagues and is involved in illegal activities here," it said.
"It was also received information that Tanveer, along with his companions, is trying to flee India to Bangladesh. Acting on the above information, Tanveer was arrested by ATS Uttar Pradesh on March 12 along with his father Omar Mohammad Usmani from the Thana-Mandi area of Saharanpur district," it added.
ATS said both the arrested accused are being brought to Lucknow where the ATS will register the case under relevant sections and take further action.
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark
- While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
- Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The idea for 'gram chaupal' was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party
- Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor's hand with boot
- The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
