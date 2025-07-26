UP ATS seeks custody of Chhangur Baba, Jamaluddin in money laundering activities

The Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has filed a fresh application seeking police custody remand (PCR) of Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, 78, and his key associate Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin, 45, in connection with an alleged religious conversion and money laundering racket in Balrampur, officials confirmed on Saturday. This is the second remand application for Chhangur Baba, who was earlier taken into custody along with Naveen’s wife Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen. (Sourced)

A senior ATS official said the application was submitted to the Lucknow ATS court on Thursday and is likely to be heard on Monday. If allowed, the remand would facilitate further interrogation regarding alleged offshore shell companies, foreign funding, and suspected money laundering linked to the case.

According to the official, Chhangur Baba is the alleged mastermind of the racket, accused of targeting Hindu girls across Balrampur and other districts. The gang allegedly received over ₹100 crore in foreign funding over the past three years.

The official further stated that Naveen Rohra played a crucial role in the operations, allegedly participating in conversion activities and financial transactions. His wife, Neetu, was also allegedly involved in executing the activities.

The ATS began investigating the racket after an FIR was registered on November 16, 2024. The Enforcement Directorate took up a parallel probe on July 8, 2025, to examine financial transactions and assets.

Chhangur Baba and Neetu were arrested on July 5. Earlier, Mehboob, 45, son of Chhangur Baba, and Naveen were held on April 8, 2025. Rashid Shah, 40, from Utraula in Balrampur, was arrested on July 17, followed by the arrests of Sabroz and Sahabuddin on July 18. Two other accused, Ramzan and Idul Islam, are still absconding.

In a related development, a court clerk, Rajesh Kumar Upadhyaya, was arrested on July 19 for alleged connivance. Upadhyaya was the first person to be arrested despite his name not appearing in the accused column of the FIR.