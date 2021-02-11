IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP attracts investment intents worth 4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister
Satish Mahana claimed that industrial development authorities allotted more than 1,000 plots, attracting nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,700 crore investments during 2020-21 financial year so far.(HT Photo)
Satish Mahana claimed that industrial development authorities allotted more than 1,000 plots, attracting nearly 9,700 crore investments during 2020-21 financial year so far.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP attracts investment intents worth 4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister

The defence node land at Aligarh has already been sold out, allotted to companies and along with this we are in the process of acquiring additional land for other interested investors, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor has attracted fresh investment intents worth 4,500 crore at Aero India show 2021 in Bengaluru, the state's Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said on Thursday.

At the recently held Aero India Show, Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor fetched 13 fresh investment intents worth 4,500 crore. This included intents for manufacturing of defence ammunition, combustible components and ballistic material, among others, Mahana said.

The minister said the Defence Industrial Corridor has planned over 5,000 hectares of land, of which 3,796 has been identified and a total of 1,369 hectares has been acquired in Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Aligarh.

The defence node land at Aligarh has already been sold out, allotted to companies and along with this we are in the process of acquiring additional land for other interested investors, Mahana said.

The minister stressed that the government has been aggressively pursuing industrialisation led development to generate new employment opportunities and uplift the economic condition of its citizens.

Mahana said his department has established an identity of its own during the past 4 years by carrying out reforms to bring transparency in its working.

Referring to the Union Budget, he said that seven mega textile parks are being planned and the state government has pitched in for two such parks in Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

As the Budget is rapidly promoting industrial infrastructure in the form of new electronics and leather parks etc, the state government is also rapidly developing such manufacturing hubs and clusters, he added.

The state government attracted investment intents for 4.28 lakh crore at the UP investor summit held in 2018. As a result of the diligent pursuance of these investment intents, nearly investments worth 2 lakh crore are under active stages of implementation, which has a multiplying effect on employment creation, the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Satish Mahana claimed that industrial development authorities allotted more than 1,000 plots, attracting nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,700 crore investments during 2020-21 financial year so far.(HT Photo)
Satish Mahana claimed that industrial development authorities allotted more than 1,000 plots, attracting nearly 9,700 crore investments during 2020-21 financial year so far.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP attracts investment intents worth 4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The defence node land at Aligarh has already been sold out, allotted to companies and along with this we are in the process of acquiring additional land for other interested investors, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Agarwal is getting married to Devanshu on February 16th and has special plans for V-Day (Sourced photo)
Shrishti Agarwal is getting married to Devanshu on February 16th and has special plans for V-Day (Sourced photo)
lucknow news

All set for a V-Day date!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:48 PM IST
After tough pandemic phase, now when cases are falling and things are improving, there is no stopping the expression of love this Valentine’s Day in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even after 65 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.(PTI)
Even after 65 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.(PTI)
lucknow news

Now, 2 policemen attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • The villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP police guns down liquor mafia operative accused of murderous assault on cops

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • A case had been registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh along with others for the attack on two policemen on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Injured sub-inspector being taken to hospital. (Hemendra Chaturvedi/Sourced)
Injured sub-inspector being taken to hospital. (Hemendra Chaturvedi/Sourced)
lucknow news

Criminals kill police constable, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:22 AM IST
  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Rosie Llewellyn-Jones during an online session ‘Battlefield Lucknow’ held as a part of Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (Sourced)
Author Rosie Llewellyn-Jones during an online session ‘Battlefield Lucknow’ held as a part of Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (Sourced)
lucknow news

Rosie Llewellyn-Jones: How the British re-captured Awadh in 1857!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Celebrated author Dr Rosie Llewellyn-Jones gave an insight during an online session ‘Battlefield Lucknow’ held as a part of Sanatkada Lucknow Festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Similar protests were held in Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts among others with farmers raising slogans in support of their demands, officials said.(Reuters)
Similar protests were held in Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts among others with farmers raising slogans in support of their demands, officials said.(Reuters)
lucknow news

UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:21 PM IST
We did not participate in the chakka jam (road blockade) but handed over memoranda to the district magistrates in different districts of the state, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Alok Verma said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
lucknow news

UP govt asks lawmakers to buy iPads to facilitate paperless budget session

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:45 AM IST
  • 50,000 each will be reimbursed to the legislators for the purpose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students sitting maintaining social distancing norms as the school reopens for class 9th to 12th after the COVID-19 pandemic, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh(ANI Photo)
Students sitting maintaining social distancing norms as the school reopens for class 9th to 12th after the COVID-19 pandemic, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh(ANI Photo)
lucknow news

UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Baljinder Singh, the farmer, reportedly died in a road accident while he was on his way to join the farmers’ protest in Ghaziabad. His last rites were performed on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
lucknow news

UP CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya to review developmental projects

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The information was shwred by the Information and Public Relations Department of the state on Thursday but did not mention the exact date of the Chief minister's visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets family members of Navreet Singh, who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers rally on Republic Day, in Rampur district, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets family members of Navreet Singh, who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers rally on Republic Day, in Rampur district, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
lucknow news

Farm stir: Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of deceased farmer

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:50 AM IST
The Congress general secretary on Thursday met the family of Navreet Singh, who died after his tractor overturned during a tractor parade on January 26 in New Delhi, and attended a prayer ceremony for him at Dibdiba village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with kin of deceased farmer Navreet Singh. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with kin of deceased farmer Navreet Singh. (PTI Photo)
lucknow news

Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:49 PM IST
  • She also said that the Congress will stand by the farmers and voiced her support to the family’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the death of the farmer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Tikait, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions that is protest against the new farm laws. (REUTERS)
Rakesh Tikait, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions that is protest against the new farm laws. (REUTERS)
lucknow news

Bulandshahr farmers carrying water start marching towards Ghazipur border

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Water supply to the Ghazipur border has been disrupted, causing problems to the farmers staging a dhrana there in protest against the three newly enacted farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target

By Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Yogi Adityanath has also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP