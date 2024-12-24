UP bank heist: Two Bihar criminals killed in separate encounters in Lucknow, Ghazipur

Two criminals from Bihar, who along with five others had allegedly executed a bank heist in Lucknow’s Chinhat area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, were gunned down in retaliatory firing during two separate encounters in Lucknow and Ghazipur districts late on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow on Tuesday. Representational image.

The criminal gunned down in Lucknow was identified as Bihar’s Chaargaon resident Sobind Kumar and the second accused gunned down in the Ghazipur encounter was identified as Sunny Dayal, the resident of Amaliya village in Bihar’s Munger district. The DGP said both had long criminal backgrounds.

Kumar said out of the seven involved in the Lucknow bank heist, two were gunned down in police encounters, three were arrested on Monday in another police encounter in Lucknow while efforts are on to arrest the remaining two who are still at large.

Sharing further details, UP ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the Lucknow police had an encounter with the accused Sobind Kumar on Monday midnight, while his accomplice managed to escape.

He said the second encounter took place close to the Bihar border in Ghazipur district when the criminal was trying to cross over to the neighbouring state.

Seven men, including six from Bihar who met in Punjab’s Jalandhar’s jail, broke into the branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and fled with cash and valuables worth over ₹1 crore after breaking the bank lockers.

Three people involved in the incident were arrested near Kisan Path in Chinhat area on Monday.