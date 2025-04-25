UP Board 2025 results: 3 students from Braj region in top 10 list

Pragati from NRSD SVM Inter College in Kasganj topped the Braj region comprising eight districts of Agra and Aligarh division and bagged 5th position in the state as she scored 96% marks in her UP Board Class 12 exam 2025, the result of which was declared on Friday. UP Board exams were held from February 24 till March 12, 2025 at 8,140 centres across the state. (For Representation)

Prakhar and Kavya, both from MSGM Inter College in Mainpuri, scored highest marks in the Braj region in their Class 10 exams as they both got 578 out of 600 marks or 96.33% and got 10th position in the state merit list.

In intermediate (Class 12) exams, Shiv Kumar from Saraswati Gyan Mandir, Fatehabad, topped Agra district while Naveen Kumar from SRK Inter College topped Firozabad district. Anshi from RD Inter College topped Etah district while Kajal from Balbhadra Inter College topped Mathura.

Shikha Kumari from Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma Inter College topped Aligarh while Ankita Kaushik from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College scored highest marks in Hathras. Aditya Kumar from Tapasthali Senior Secondary School topped Mainpuri.

In high school exams, Monika Dhakrey from Fatehabad topped Agra while Anjali Yadav from MA Vaishno Devi Inter College scored highest marks in Firozabad. Prakahar from SGM Inter College emerged topper in Mainpuri and Mohini Yadav from RD Scientific Inter College topped Etah district.

Yogesh Kumar topped Mathura while Priyanshi from Adarsh Lagsama Inter College scored highest marks in Aligarh. Sagar from SSD Inter College topped Hathras while Aamod Kumar from Ganjdundwada stood first in Kasganj.

UP Board exams were held from February 24 till March 12, 2025 at 8,140 centres across the state. The evaluation process took place between March 19 and April 2.