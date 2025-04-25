UP Board exam results declared in 43 days: Yash, Mehak top scorers in Class 10, 12

Yash Pratap Singh of RKD Inter College, Jalaun with 97.83% marks and Mehak Jaiswal of Bacharam Yadav Inter College, Prayagraj with 97.20% marks emerged as the top scorers in the 2025 UP Board high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations, respectively. The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as UP Board, declared the results on Friday. Director secondary education department Mahendra Dev and UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh declaring the UP Board high school and intermediate examination results in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The results were declared in just 43 days, Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said in a communique, adding that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the UP Board has made the examination process more transparent and reliable through significant technological and administrative reforms. The exams were conducted between February 24 and March 12. The practical exams for Intermediate students were conducted in two phases between February 1 and 21.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the successful students and wished them a bright future.

Adityanath also addressed the unsuccessful students in a social media post and wrote: “Failure should not be a reason for disappointment, it gives an opportunity for self-evaluation. Do not be disappointed, try again. Success is waiting for you.”

Girls outshone boys with a lead of 7.21% in Class 10 and 9.77% in Class 12, director, secondary education department, and UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said, jointly declaring the results at the Board’s headquarters in Prayagraj.

The pass percentage in Class 10 witnessed a rise of 0.56% as compared to last year while the Class 12 examination results saw a drop of 1.45%.

The overall percentage in the Class 10 examination stood at 90.11% students this year as against 89.55% in 2024. In the Class 12 examination, the pass percentage was 81.15% this year as against 82.60% in 2024.

In Class 10, 93.87% girls passed the examination as against 86.66% boys, while 86.37% girls cleared the Class 12 examination as against 76.60% boys.

Aanshi Srivastava of Shivaji SN Inter College, Etawah and Abhishek Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Barabanki, secured the joint second position with 97.67% marks in the Class 10 examination.

The third spot on the top 10 list witnessed a tie between Ritu Garg of DPS Vidya Mandir Inter College, Moradabad, Arpit Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur and Simran Gupta of RKD Inter College, Jalaun with 97.50% marks.

In the Class 12 examination, Sakshi of Shri Narayan Smarak Inter College, Amroha, Adarsh Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of SP Inter College, Prayagraj and Anushka Singh of Dharma Devi Inter College, Kaushambi, secured second position with 96.80% marks.

The third spot went to Mohini of Chaudhary S Singh Inter College, Etawah, with 96.40% marks.

A total of 25,45,815 candidates appeared in the Class 10 exam, including 25,36,104 regular and 9711 private candidates. Of these, 13,27.024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls. Of these, a total of 22,94,122 candidates were declared successful in Class 10 examinations, including 22,87,431 regular and 6691 private candidates. The pass percentage of regular candidates is 90.19% while that of private candidates was 68.9%.

Among the total passed candidates in high school, 11,49,984 are boys and 11,44,138 girls.

Similarly, a total of 25,98,560 candidates appeared in the intermediate examination, including 25,12,576 regular and 85,984 private candidates.

Of these, 13,87.263 were boys and 12,11,297 were girls. A total of 21,08,774 candidates were declared successful in the Intermediate examination, including 20,38,884 regular and 69,890 private candidates. The pass percentage of regular candidates is 81.15% and that of private candidates is 81.28%.

Among the total candidates who passed intermediate exams, 10,62,616 are boys and 10,46,158 girls.

The pass percentage of regular candidates is 21.29% more than the pass percentage of private candidates. The evaluation of high school answer sheets was completed by 92,594 examiners.

In the intermediate examinations, the pass percentage of regular candidates was 0.13 % less than the pass percentage of private candidates. The evaluation of high school answer sheets was completed by 56,066 examiners.

The UP Board high school and intermediate examinations were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025, at 8140 centres across the state on 13 working days. Evaluation was undertaken at 261 centres across UP between March 19 and April 1.