UP Board high school, inter results on June 18

The UP Board high school and intermediate results 2022 will be announced on June 18. The high school results will be announced at 2pm while intermediate results will be declared at 4pm. The results can be checked on the websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Sharing the details, Divyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj said both the results would be announced from Prayagraj office of UP board. Shukla said this year 51,92,616 students appeared in the board exams.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that UP Board examinees must be waiting for their exam result. He told the officials that the result of UP board examinations should be declared on time. He further said that prior information about the declaration of the results must be given to the parents / examinees.

Earlier this month, a WhatsApp message saying that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on June 9 at 12:30 pm had turned out to be fake. “The board is yet to take a decision on result date and time,” an official of the Uttar Pradesh Education Department had said.

To mention, the UP Board exams of both class 10 and 12 began from March 24 and continued till April 12. The exam conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was held in two shifts.

For conducting fair exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhsa Parishad had made arrangements of CCTV cameras in every exam hall in each of the 8373 exam centres across the state.

The state government had declared 861 exam centres ‘sensitive’ and 254 as ‘very sensitive’.

Despite watertight security arrangements, the Class 12th UP board English paper leaked from Ballia district. The said exam was cancelled in several districts and was held later in May.