UP BOARD: Intermediate exam maths, bio question papers go viral on WhatsApp group, FIR lodged

AGRA/LUCKNOW: The math and biology question papers of the Intermediate exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board went viral on social media within an hour of the beginning of the examination in Agra. An FIR regarding this matter has been registered on the directions of the district inspector of schools (DIOS) at the Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra against the mobile operator and others on duty at the examination centre. For representation (Sourced)

Panic struck board officials when both question papers went viral on social media after 3:10 PM in Agra. Officials confirmed that the viral question paper resembled with the actual paper. The question paper initially appeared in a WhatsApp group consisting of school principals, education department officials, and teachers. The members of the WhatsApp group deleted the viral post immediately, but the news had already spread by then.

Officials in Agra traced the number from which the question paper was posted in the group. It was found to belong to a computer operator identified as Vinay Chaudhary, who worked at Atar Singh Inter College in Rojholi, Kirawali tehsil of Agra district, one of the examination centres where Chaudhary was employed.

Dinesh Kumar, DIOS, Agra ordered for registering of FIR against Vinay Chaudhary, the computer operator, centre superintendent, Rajendra Singh, additional manager, Gambhir Singh, static magistrate Gajendra Singh and others associated with the viral post under relevant provisions of the law.

“The matter has been reported to the secretary of the UP Board, and stringent action is being taken. The staff at the centre has been changed, and a case is being registered against the computer operator responsible for posting the question paper and others involved,” said Dr. Mukesh Agarwal, the observer for the Board examination in Agra.

Agarwal denied it as a case of paper leak, as the exam had begun at 2 pm and the paper went viral on a particular WhatsApp group more than an hour later.

“By the time the paper was posted on the WhatsApp group, the exam had been conducted for one hour and 10 minutes, and all the candidates were taking the exam peacefully at their respective examination centres. This has not affected the sanctity of the council examinations at any level,” said UP Board secretary, Dibyakant Shukla.