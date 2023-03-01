U.P. Board: More than 2.22L students skip HS English exam

About 2.22 lakh candidates left the UP Board High School English exam and 1.5 lakh skipped the Intermediate physics exam. Seven imposters were held during the English exams and three were caught during the physics exam across the state. An FIR was lodged against the fake examinees. Students leaving an examination centre after the exam. (HT File Photo)

In High School, three imposters were held from Azamgarh and one each from other districts. Likewise in Intermediate, three imposters were caught during physics exam: one each from Ballia, Firozabad and Siddharthnagar. In all four students were held using unfair means in both High School and Intermediate exams.

On Wednesday, the examination of important subjects was completed peacefully, an official said.

Evaluation of answer sheets of UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations is likely to begin from March 18. A total of 257 evaluation centres have been set up in all districts of the state. Before the evaluation of answer books, examiners will be trained, a Board official said. The training will be imparted through both audio and video medium.

Along with this, an instruction booklet will also be given. This type of training process is being adopted for the first time. This training will be done by organising camps through regional offices. Its responsibility has been entrusted to the additional secretaries of these offices.

Responsibility has been assigned to regional secretaries for error-free evaluation. Board officials will also supervise the evaluation centres.

The five regional offices of the state will organise the first evaluation camp in the districts under their jurisdiction. The training of deputy controllers or principals of evaluation centers will be organised at the regional office level.

Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that there will be full emphasis on the evaluation of answer sheets to make it error-free.