UP boost to tourism: Sites linked to historic persons being developed as tourist destinations
The Yogi Adityanath government is developing places associated with historic personalities of the state into tourist destinations to promote tourism.
In the state capital, the government is renovating Maharaja Bijli Pasi fort where it plans to start a light and sound show.
“The objective behind these projects is to promote tourism, ensure economic development and create cultural and religious awareness among the youth,” state tourism and culture minister Jayveer Singh said.
In the Chitrakoot district, the first phase of renovating the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram at Lalapur has already been completed at a cost of ₹187.15 lakh. The second phase of the project will be completed within a year at a cost of ₹184.95 lakh, the state government said. The construction of a ropeway on public-private partnership mode in Chitrakoot will be completed in the third phase.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, the government is renovating the birthplace of Sant Ravidas.
In the ongoing first phase of the project, ₹1514.02 lakh will be spent on the project in constructing a number of facilities at the site. In the second phase, Sant Ravidas museum will come up.
In Prayagraj, Shringeshwarpur, associated with Nishadraj Guha, will be developed as a tourist attraction. A 51-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be installed at the site.
In Bahraich district a grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev is being constructed.
Central, state departments owe water arrears of ₹105 crore to PMC
A Right to Information query by social activist Vivek Velankar has revealed that various state and central governments owe water arrears of Rs105 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation. The dues to be paid by public works department (PWD), police, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, postal department, Akashwani and police collectively is ₹54 crore.
Woman’s body found in Pratapgarh, youth’s body in Kaushambi
Body of an unidentified woman aged around 25 years was found under a bridge at Haudeshwarnath Road under Hathigawa police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. The body had multiple injury marks and a red dupatta was tied around her neck. It is suspected that the woman was strangulated after being assaulted by unidentified miscreants. Attempts were being made to identify the body.
CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds BMC over Covid-19 management
In a veiled jibe at political detractors, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the copies of the book, 'Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior' on the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic must be sent to certain people. The chief minister also expressed pride over the work done by BMC officials and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
City folk seek water parks to beat the heat
As the mercury steadily climbs thermometers and the MeT office issues heat wave warnings, Lucknowites are seeking respite at water parks in the city. With the state government lifting restrictions on swimming pools and waterparks, it has now become the most preferred hangout for city folk. Even though there are more than 18 water parks in Lucknow, most are seeing an increase in the number of daily visitors.
PMPML suspends e-bus service at Sinhagad fort
Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its e-bus service at Sinhagad fort from Tuesday. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on Friday, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.
