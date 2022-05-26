U.P. Budget 2022-23: ₹1,000 cr for uninterrupted power to villages during night
In its 2022-23 budget, the state government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to enable the UP Power Corporation (UPPCL) to buy additional electricity to ensure that villages have access to uninterrupted supply from 7pm to 6am during the summer even as it also allocated funds for the implementation of a new power reform scheme as announced by the Centre last year.
The government’s allocation of ₹1,000 funds for power purchase comes amid the power crisis prevailing in the state for last two months due to increase in demand and reduced generation. Unable to buy additional power due to paucity of funds to meet the demand, the UPPCL has been resorting to load shedding in villages mostly during night to supply power to cities as per the roster.
Against their entitlement to availability of power for 18 hours a day as per the roster, villages have got electricity only for 7-10 hours during the last two months or so. The UPPCL may use the ₹1,000 crore funds to arrange additional power to provide uninterrupted supply between the sunset and the sunrise till next three-four months before the crisis starts subsiding with the reduction in demand.
Besides, the government has made an allocation of ₹5,530 crore to start the “Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme”— a reforms-based scheme announced by the Centre with an allocation of over ₹3 lakh crore in June last year.
The scheme, under which an amount of ₹31,000 crore is proposed to be spent in U.P. during the next three years with the cross budgetary support from the Centre, targets 100% smart prepaid metering for all consumers by March 2025 to make discoms financially viable to supply 24x7 power to all.
The government has also made a provision of 50% discount on electricity bills of private tube well consumers (farmers) with effect from January 1, 2022. The government will provide subsidy to the UPPCL to make up for its deficit being caused because of providing power to farmers at discounted tariff.
The BJP government had announced 50% tariff reduction for private tube wells before the assembly elections and had also announced free power to them in its manifesto. The budget as presented on Thursday, however, makes no mention of free power promise.
Under ‘Babu Ji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnati Yojana’, solar street lights will be installed on the roads of all the villages of the state. A provision of ₹22. 5 crore has been made for the same.
Mathura: First case on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue restored
The first among the 11 cases filed on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in recent years was restored to its original number on Thursday and July 1, 2022 was fixed for filing of reply by defendants in the case.
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from infringing HT Media's intellectual rights
The Delhi high court on Thursday delivered a punishing blow to rogue website hindustantimes.tech, after finding it guilty of misusing HT Media's trademarks and also the content published by the group on their website. While passing the interim injunction order, the Delhi high court noted that the mark 'Hindustan Times' is the registered trademark of HT Media, which commands a global viewership and reputation of being one of India's oldest newspapers.
Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Mumbai Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut along with Sena's Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday. If elected, this will be Raut's fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha. In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.
Eco-activists raise concern over TMC’s nod for building bungalows in SGNP buffer zone
Mumbai: Environmentalists and concerned residents of Thane have raised alarm over the construction of 20 commercial bungalows in Yeoor village, which lies within the notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where development activities are restricted. The bungalows, Hindustan Times has learnt, are being developed by Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Hanmant Jagdale, who was awarded a commencement certificate for the project in April last year. Activists, however, termed these constructions as illegal.
Watch: Congress leader Harish Rawat stages a sit-in to protest potholed highway
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday staged a nearly hour-long sit-in on the national highway in Haldwani to protest the condition of the road that he said was claiming lives of a number of people as the government remained a mute spectator. Rawat also promised to continue his protests over such issues in future too. Rawat has been aggressively campaigning for the bypolls for which the Congress has fielded Nirmala Gehtori as its candidate.
