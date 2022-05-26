Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy
Live

UP Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy

  • UP budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh government 2.0 is presenting its first annual budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI Photo)
Updated on May 26, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

UP budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 faces major challenges in resource mobilisation and expenditure as it presents its budget for 2022-23 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The size of the state budget is likely to be over 6 lakh crore. The state presented an annual budget of 5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022. Its size went up to 5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets. Interim budget for 2022-23 was indicated at over 6 lakh crore.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2022 11:47 AM IST

    More than 5 lakh jobs created by investors' summit

    The finance minister said more than 5 lakh employment opportunities are being created through Investors' Summit held in 2018, reported Live Hindustan.

     

  • May 26, 2022 11:33 AM IST

    UP govt data indicates 2021/22 GDSP below 20 lakh crore

    In its advance estimates, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated the GSDP for 2021-2022 may remain at about 19.10 lakh crore.

  • May 26, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    720 crore for women's safety

    The Yogi Adityanath government will set aside 720 crore for women's safety in the state, the finance minister said.

  • May 26, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    5 international airports for UP

    Uttar Pradesh will soon have five international airports, the finance minister said. In addition, the state will also see construction of a Film City to woo filmmakers soon. 

    UP already has three functioning international airports - Lucknow, Varanasi and Khushinagar. In November last year prime minister Modi laid the foundation stone for another - in Greater Noida's Jewar. Domestic airports are in Agra, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

  • May 26, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    Challenge is to mobilise resources for expenditure

    "How the state government will mobilise additional resources to fund various items of expenditure in the budget remains a challenge. UP though is striving hard to accelerate its rate of growth, the current domestic and international situation also poses a challenge," professor Yashvir Tyagi, ex-head of the political science department at Lucknow University, told Hindustan Times.

  • May 26, 2022 11:27 AM IST

    $1 trillion economy target

    UP finance minister Suresh Khanna said the target is to make the UP economy $1 trillion in size, to help fulfill prime minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.

  • May 26, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    Focus on infrastructure, jobs and women

    Earlier today finance minister Suresh Khanna said the focus of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government's first budget since re-election would be creation of infrastructure, generation of employment opportunities, youth and women.

  • May 26, 2022 11:23 AM IST

    UP finance minister Suresh Khanna presents State Budget 

    Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presents the State Budget 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up budget session yogi adityanath
lucknow news

UP Budget 2022 LIVE: Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy

  • UP budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh government 2.0 is presenting its first annual budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI Photo)
Updated on May 26, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
lucknow news

UPPCL to install 4-G smart prepaid meters from July 1

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will install 4-G smart prepaid meters at the consumers’ households in the state from July 1 and also convert the existing 12 lakh 2-G/3-G smart meters into meters based on 4-G technology, said people aware of the development
As per the Central government decision, now all meters will be replaced with smart prepaid meters in all the states to improve financial state of government-owned discoms. (Pic for representation)
As per the Central government decision, now all meters will be replaced with smart prepaid meters in all the states to improve financial state of government-owned discoms. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Create clean, safe environment in cities, CS tells officials

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed officials to make efforts to create a clean and safe environment in cities where people would not have to face any inconvenience while on the roads
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Yogi: Govt committed to providing free ration to all eligible people

Replying to a question during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said all eligible families were being provided free ration and efforts were being made to cover all those who had been left out for any reason by deleting ration cards being misused by those who were not entitled to them.
Yogi said since his government came to power in 2017, all efforts were being made to provide ration cards to people as per their eligibility, in a transparent manner. (Pic for representation)
Yogi said since his government came to power in 2017, all efforts were being made to provide ration cards to people as per their eligibility, in a transparent manner. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
lucknow news

LU’s Institute of Women’s Studies to start three new courses

The Institute of Women’s Studies, Lucknow University, has approved three new courses in a meeting of the Board of Studies, held on Wednesday
The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 25, 2022 11:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi

In his plea, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, sought to move the representative suit on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as the next friend and devotee of Lord Krishna, so that all cases related to the issue pending before the court could be heard together
Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. (File Photo)
Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. (File Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Close Story
lucknow news

Uproar in Uttar Pradesh assembly as Akhilesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya lock horns

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had to intervene to pacify the situation and urged Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana to expunge any unparliamentary language used in the House
Sharp exchanges were witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. (DEEPAK GUPTA/HT PHOTO)
Sharp exchanges were witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. (DEEPAK GUPTA/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 26, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Court to examine Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea today

Hearing on the maintainability of the Shringar Gaur-Gyanvapi complex case will take place in the district court, Varanasi, on Thursday, sys district government counsel
Police personnel stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri Temple case, outside the Varanasi district court, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Police personnel stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri Temple case, outside the Varanasi district court, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
lucknow news

‘Yoga Utsav’ celebrated with enthusiasm at AMU

The Yoga Utsav’ was organised at AMU in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH
Over 2,000 participants, including students from various madrasas, Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged, specially abled people and residents of old age homes, participated in the Yoga Utsav at AMU on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Over 2,000 participants, including students from various madrasas, Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged, specially abled people and residents of old age homes, participated in the Yoga Utsav at AMU on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Close Story
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh budget: Yogi government 2.0 faces resource mobilisation challenges

The size of the Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented in the state assembly on Thursday is likely to be over 6 lakh crore
The Uttar Pradesh government had presented an annual budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022. Its size went up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets (FILE PHOTO)
The Uttar Pradesh government had presented an annual budget of 5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022. Its size went up to 5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Suspense over RLD president Jayant Chaudhary’s Rajya Sabha foray continues

Based on the number of its MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the Samajwadi Party can send three nominees unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary. (FILE PHOTO)
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: BJP mulls over names for Rajya Sabha polls amid speculation of contest

The BJP strategists are keeping an eye on if the main opposition Samajwadi Party would like to force a contest by fielding four candidates, while being sure of an outright win of only three of the SP nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls.
These Rajya Sabha polls have boiled down to a straight contest between the BJP and SP. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
These Rajya Sabha polls have boiled down to a straight contest between the BJP and SP. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Four killed in SUV-truck collision in Barabanki

Four men killed in the SUV-truck collision hailed from Lucknow were coming from Ayodhya when the mishap took place, Barabanki police said
Policemen inspect after an SUV collided with a truck, in Barabanki on Wednesday. At least four people died in the accident, according to police. (PTI)
Policemen inspect after an SUV collided with a truck, in Barabanki on Wednesday. At least four people died in the accident, according to police. (PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
lucknow news

Eatery owner shoots dead youth, injures daughter in Naini

Primary investigations revealed that the eatery owner’s girl and the youth were having an affair and the youth had gone to meet her, said Naini police
Naini police said that according to the post mortem report, the youth was shot in the chest and back while the Eatery owner’s girl had a bullet injury in her stomach. (Pic for representation)
Naini police said that according to the post mortem report, the youth was shot in the chest and back while the Eatery owner’s girl had a bullet injury in her stomach. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Close Story
lucknow news

Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today

Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. The application sought directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others, for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.
Advocate Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made an objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments. (Pic for representation)
Advocate Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made an objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out