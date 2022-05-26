UP Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi 2.0 govt targets $1 trillion GDP state economy

UP budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 faces major challenges in resource mobilisation and expenditure as it presents its budget for 2022-23 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The size of the state budget is likely to be over ₹6 lakh crore. The state presented an annual budget of ₹5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022. Its size went up to ₹5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets. Interim budget for 2022-23 was indicated at over ₹6 lakh crore.
Follow all the updates here:
May 26, 2022 11:47 AM IST
More than 5 lakh jobs created by investors' summit
The finance minister said more than 5 lakh employment opportunities are being created through Investors' Summit held in 2018, reported Live Hindustan.
May 26, 2022 11:33 AM IST
UP govt data indicates 2021/22 GDSP below ₹20 lakh crore
In its advance estimates, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated the GSDP for 2021-2022 may remain at about ₹19.10 lakh crore.
May 26, 2022 11:31 AM IST
₹720 crore for women's safety
The Yogi Adityanath government will set aside ₹720 crore for women's safety in the state, the finance minister said.
May 26, 2022 11:30 AM IST
5 international airports for UP
Uttar Pradesh will soon have five international airports, the finance minister said. In addition, the state will also see construction of a Film City to woo filmmakers soon.
UP already has three functioning international airports - Lucknow, Varanasi and Khushinagar. In November last year prime minister Modi laid the foundation stone for another - in Greater Noida's Jewar. Domestic airports are in Agra, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.
May 26, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Challenge is to mobilise resources for expenditure
"How the state government will mobilise additional resources to fund various items of expenditure in the budget remains a challenge. UP though is striving hard to accelerate its rate of growth, the current domestic and international situation also poses a challenge," professor Yashvir Tyagi, ex-head of the political science department at Lucknow University, told Hindustan Times.
May 26, 2022 11:27 AM IST
$1 trillion economy target
UP finance minister Suresh Khanna said the target is to make the UP economy $1 trillion in size, to help fulfill prime minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.
May 26, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Focus on infrastructure, jobs and women
Earlier today finance minister Suresh Khanna said the focus of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government's first budget since re-election would be creation of infrastructure, generation of employment opportunities, youth and women.
May 26, 2022 11:23 AM IST
UP finance minister Suresh Khanna presents State Budget
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presents the State Budget 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly.
