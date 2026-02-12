UP Budget marks milestone with highest % growth in 10 years

LUCKNOW The UP Budget 2026–27, tabled in the legislative assembly by finance minister Suresh Khanna, stands out not only for its size of ₹9,12,696.35 crore, but also for registering the highest percentage growth in the past decade. It marks a 12.90% increase over the previous year — the sharpest rise since the Yogi Adityanath government assumed office in 2017. The previous highest increase was 12.1% in 2023–24. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2026-27 at the Budget session of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The 2026–27 outlay of ₹9,12,696.35 crore follows the 2025–26 budget of ₹8,08,736.06 crore, which had reflected a 9.81% rise over 2024–25. The 2024–25 budget stood at ₹7,36,437.71 crore, registering a 6.7% increase over the previous year, according to details from the department of finance. Experts note that rationalisation measures were undertaken this year to streamline expenditure while sustaining growth momentum.

In 2023–24, the budget size was ₹6,90,242.43 crore, marking a 12.1% increase — the second-highest growth in terms of percentage under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Analysts observed that the expansion during that phase was significant as the state steadily emerged from the financial after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the 2022–23 budget was ₹6,15,518.98 crore, reflecting an 11.85% rise over the previous year. The 2021–22 budget stood at ₹5,50,270.78 crore with a 7.29% increase, while the 2020–21 budget was ₹5,12,860.72 crore, registering a 6.91% rise — a period impacted by the onset of the global Covid-19 crisis.

The 2019–20 budget size was ₹4,79,701.10, with a rise of 11.97% while the 2018-19 budget was ₹4,28,384.52, a rise of 11.36%. The year 2017-18, when Yogi Adityanath took over as chief minister of the state, the budget size was ₹3,84,659.71 crore, 10.87% more than 2016-17 when the budget was ₹3,46,934.78 crore.