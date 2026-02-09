UP Budget session 2026: Yogi seeks cooperation of all parties, lays stress on healthy discussion

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday sought cooperation of all parties for the budget session of the assembly, the first of 2026, beginning on Monday. At an all-party meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, Adityanath, who is Leader of the House, emphasised the need for constructive, healthy discussions in the assembly. An all-party meet underway on the eve of UP Budget session on February 8. (HT photo)

“Healthy discussions lead to the development of the state and the resolution of the people’s problems. As elected representatives, all issues related to the public interest should be discussed smoothly in the House. All members should ensure that there are no disruptions in the functioning of the House,” the chief minister said.

He urged the leaders of the Opposition parties to raise issues concerning the public in the House and to cooperate with the government in fostering development in the state. Assembly speaker Satish Mahana also sought the cooperation of all members for the smooth functioning of the House.

“Before the commencement of the legislative assembly session, speaker Satish Mahana and chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to all parties for their cooperation in ensuring smooth and orderly functioning of the House. During the meeting, discussions were held to ensure meaningful and positive deliberations on important issues related to public interest,” said the official X handle after the meeting was convened.

The Opposition demanded more days for debates on various issues, including the budget.

“Effectively, there is less than a week for debates on issues, including the budget. We kept a demand to increase days for debate, and not just hours on particular days,” said Aradhna Mishra, Congress legislature party leader, who also attended the meeting.

“We demanded a cut motion on the budget during the meeting. It is important to discuss the budget more than what the government plans,” said Mishra. A cut motion is a parliamentary tool for members to oppose or reduce specific demands for grants in the government’s budget.

The meeting was also attended by finance minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nishad Party president and cabinet minister Dr Sanjay Nishad, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Rajpal Baliyan and Apna Dal’s Ramnivas Verma, among others.