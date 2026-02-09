Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the budget session of the state legislature will begin in accordance with parliamentary traditions with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel, followed by the tabling of the state's economic survey later in the day. UP Budget Session to begin with Guv's address, state Economic Survey to be tabled today: CM

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the session, Adityanath said the budget session has two key agendas, the Governor's address and the presentation of the general budget.

"The Governor's address is a document of the government's achievements and future action plan, which is presented through the Governor to the House and, through the House, to the people of the state. All honourable members then discuss it," the chief minister said.

He said the address would be delivered by the Governor, after which the Economic Survey of Uttar Pradesh would be tabled in the House.

Adityanath said the general budget for the financial year 2026-27 would be presented on February 11, followed by a detailed discussion. The budget session will continue from February 9 to February 20.

"This is the first time that a state government is presenting a comprehensive Economic Survey highlighting its economic achievements," he said.

Referring to the state's economic performance, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh has emerged from its earlier 'BIMARU' image to establish itself as a major contributor to India's economic breakthrough.

The BIMARU is an acronym coined in the 1980s for the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to indicate their poor economic and demographic indicators.

"The Economic Survey will highlight the rise in per capita income, improvements in financial management and how Uttar Pradesh has consistently remained a revenue surplus state for the past five years despite adverse circumstances," he said.

Adityanath said the Economic Survey would serve as an important document for legislators during discussions on both the Governor's address and the budget.

Calling the legislature a vital pillar of democracy, the chief minister stressed the importance of dialogue. "Democracy runs through dialogue, not by disrupting proceedings. Disruption only dilutes the very issues that members want to raise," he said.

He reiterated that the government is open to discussion on all issues.

"The government believes in resolving problems through dialogue and is ready to consider valuable suggestions from all honourable members in the interest of the state," he said while appealing for restraint and avoidance of unnecessary sloganeering in the House.

Adityanath said new records have been set in legislative proceedings in Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years and expressed confidence that the current budget session would further strengthen democratic traditions.

"This budget session, the 10th of our government, is extremely important. It will not only focus on key government business but will also provide a platform for legislators to raise public issues," he said.

Welcoming all members, the chief minister expressed hope that the session would play a major role in accelerating the pace of Uttar Pradesh's development.

