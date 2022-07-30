U.P.: Bulandshahr villagers attack Mumbai police team

Villagers allegedly attacked a team of Mumbai police in Ilna village of Aurangabad area in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh as the crowd took the cops for criminals following a rumour that they had attacked the house of the village head and abducted a person on Friday evening, Bulandshahr police said.

The team of Mumbai police, along with four complainants, had arrived in the village to arrest one Sunil Ahuja against whom a case was registered in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in making fake passports.

Angry villagers surrounded the team and damaged their vehicle. They also freed accused Sunil Ahuja from their custody, the police said. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar said a team of local police arrested the accused Sunil Ahuja late on Friday night.

“He has one case registered against him in Mumbai for his involvement in making fake passport and two cases of duping people in Noida,” Kumar added. The SSP said four complainants who recognised Sunil accompanied the Mumbai police team and two of them fired in air from their weapons after villagers surrounded them.

“Legal action would be initiated against them after verifying legal status of their weapons,” Kumar said and added that Mumbai police reached the village without seeking the help of the local police. The SSP said complaints had been given from both sides against each other and appropriate action would be initiated after examining and varying facts.

Mumbai police team informed about the alleged attack on them to local Aurangabad police station following which a heavy police force led by SP (city) Surendra Nath Tiwari rushed to the village. They rescued the Mumbai police team and those accompanied it and took them to the nearby police check post.