UP cabinet decision: Proposal to transfer JPNIC project to LDA okayed

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to transfer the much-delayed Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) project to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) that has been asked to run the JPNIC and return the cost of construction ₹821.74 crore in 30 years. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also decided to dissolve the committee constituted earlier to run the JPNIC. (Ht file)

An official spokesman said the JPNIC was allegedly mired in corruption during the previous Samajwadi Party government and will now be completed and operated by the LDA.

The LDA has been granted full authority to run the project on PPP model, define operational procedures and terms, terminate the society’s memberships and carry out other related tasks. This decision marks a significant step towards ensuring transparent, efficient, and public-oriented utilisation of the project.

Briefing media persons, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said a sum of ₹821.74 crore spent so far by the state government for construction of the project will be transferred to LDA and treated as a loan to be returned in 30 years. This arrangement ensures financial sustainability in managing and operating the project while making the facility available for public use.

The JPNIC project envisions the development of a modern, world-class centre in Lucknow. It will include a state-level auditorium, a convention centre, a world-class sports complex, and multi-purpose sports courts. Additionally, the centre will have a multi-level parking facility for 750 four-wheelers. These amenities will be open to the public, offering the people of Lucknow a modern, multi-functional facility.

Initiated in 2013 by the then Samajwadi Party government, the JPNIC project was allegedly plagued by corruption from the outset. After coming to power in 2017, the Yogi government launched an investigation into irregularities, halting construction. A CAG report revealed serious violations such as work awarded without tenders and unexplained cost escalations.