UP Cabinet nod to 2 key policies to attract investment, boost exports

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to two new policies—Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy (2025-2030) and Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025—to attract investment and boost exports. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the UPcabinet on September 2. (HT file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the two policies that aim at developing Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for exports and electronic component manufacturing.

Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna briefed media persons about the provisions made in the two policies. He said Uttar Pradesh is now a frontrunner state in the country.

Additional chief secretary, industry, Alok Kumar said the incentives under the new export policy would go up nearly six times from about ₹25 to ₹30 crore per annum to ₹180 crore per annum and thus put an additional burden of about ₹882 crore on the state exchequer in the next five years.

The policy aims at providing financial incentives to exporters for organising and participating in various international exhibitions and buyer-seller meets etc. The policy aims at increasing the number of exporters up to 50 percent by 2030. It provides for participation of all the districts in export activities and thus addresses the issue of regional disparities.

Principal secretary, IT and electronics, Anurag Yadav said the new electronics components manufacturing policy provides for manufacturing of electronic components instead of just assembling them. He said Uttar Pradesh’s policy would complement the Centre’s policy and would remain in force for next five years.

He said there has been unprecedented growth in the sector and the state now has 300 electronic goods manufacturing units. He said Uttar Pradesh’s Noida region has been the hub of mobile manufacturing and the new policy aims at manufacturing high value components. He said these include display module, camera module, battery for mobiles and manufacturing of machines for manufacturing.